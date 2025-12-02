Saindak, PMDC, NICL to be privatised

ISLAMABAD: The Board of the Privatisation Commission recommended addition of three state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the privatisation programme and removing two from the active list on Monday.

Following the recommendations of its Investment Committee, the PC board cleared Saindak Metals Ltd (SML), Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC), and National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL) for inclusion in the list.

The committee conducted a detailed evaluation of 15 SOEs referred to the commission by the relevant ministries for potential inclusion in the privatisation programme. The committee determined that the remaining 12 SOEs were not viable for divestment.

Additionally, the board recommended delisting Sindh Engineering Ltd (SEL) and the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) from the privatisation programme. SEL has been non-operational since 2007-08 and has only litigation-encumbered land as tangible assets. In the case of USC, operations ceased following a government decision, and the corporation’s liabilities significantly exceed its assets.

Reaffirming its approach, the PC board stressed that the privatisation programme will align with the government’s broader SOE reform and fiscal consolidation framework. Decisions will be guided by transparency, market feasibility, and the protection of public interest.

The board emphasised that only those entities that meet viability and transaction-readiness criteria will be pursued for privatisation. Administrative ministries may explore alternative options, including liquidation, for SOEs deemed not viable for sell-off.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025