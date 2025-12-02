E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Saindak, PMDC, NICL to be privatised

Amin Ahmed Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 09:00am
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation and Chairman of the Privatisation Commission Muhammad Ali chairs a Privatisation Commission Board meeting held in Islamabad on December 1. — PID
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation and Chairman of the Privatisation Commission Muhammad Ali chairs a Privatisation Commission Board meeting held in Islamabad on December 1. — PID
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Board of the Privatisation Commission recommended addition of three state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in the privatisation programme and removing two from the active list on Monday.

Following the recommendations of its Investment Committee, the PC board cleared Saindak Metals Ltd (SML), Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation (PMDC), and National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL) for inclusion in the list.

The committee conducted a detailed evaluation of 15 SOEs referred to the commission by the relevant ministries for potential inclusion in the privatisation programme. The committee determined that the remaining 12 SOEs were not viable for divestment.

Additionally, the board recommended delisting Sindh Engineering Ltd (SEL) and the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) from the privatisation programme. SEL has been non-operational since 2007-08 and has only litigation-encumbered land as tangible assets. In the case of USC, operations ceased following a government decision, and the corporation’s liabilities significantly exceed its assets.

Reaffirming its approach, the PC board stressed that the privatisation programme will align with the government’s broader SOE reform and fiscal consolidation framework. Decisions will be guided by transparency, market feasibility, and the protection of public interest.

The board emphasised that only those entities that meet viability and transaction-readiness criteria will be pursued for privatisation. Administrative ministries may explore alternative options, including liquidation, for SOEs deemed not viable for sell-off.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Amin Ahmed is an Islamabad-based correspondent for Dawn with nearly two decades of experience in the field. He reports on socio-economic development, agriculture, and privatisation, as well as parliamentary committees.

Amin Ahmed

Read more

Mountaineer
Dec 02, 2025 04:39pm
It is hard to understand that why the government is so prone and adamant to privatise profitable organisations under its control. It's synonym to killing the hen laying the golden eggs for the government with a big contribution. Going for a short term benefits leading to a future disasters.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe