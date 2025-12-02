E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Second thoughts

Editorial Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 09:33am
THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the Middle East. Donald Trump was being hailed by many as a visionary peacemaker, though more critical observers were of the view that the US president’s Gaza plan was flawed, and tilted towards Israel.

Today, those fears have been confirmed, as the implementation of the Trumpian plan — which was endorsed by the UN Security Council last month — is proving quite difficult. In particular, many of the Arab and Muslim states that had backed the plan are having second thoughts about committing troops to the so-called international stabilisation force. These states, including Pakistan, have started to reconsider their commitments when confronted with the prospect of having to forcefully seize Hamas’s weapons.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was quite clear about Pakistan’s reluctance to confront and disarm Hamas during a presser on Saturday, when he said that this was “not our job”. The visiting Egyptian foreign minister further said, with reference to Gaza, that “our … mandate must be monitoring the ceasefire”.

Together with these official statements, a recent report in the Washington Post has confirmed that many Muslim states are getting cold feet about the Gaza mission, particularly confronting Hamas. Reportedly, Indonesia and Azerbaijan, two nations that could contribute troops, are reconsidering their commitments. In fact, Mr Dar publicly said that his Indonesian counterpart had “expressed his reservations” about disarming Hamas. He added that clear terms of reference were needed about the Gaza mission.

These developments reflect the fact that Muslim states — in their enthusiasm to back Mr Trump’s plan — forgot to read the fine print. Demilitarising Gaza has been a part of the plan since day one. However, Muslim states may have belatedly realised that if they were to forcibly confront Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions, this would be akin to aiding Israel. This would be a hard domestic sell even for the most pro-American Muslim states, as these governments would be seen to be aiding Tel Aviv in its bloody conquest of Gaza.

Considering the fact that many observers feel that the genocide in Gaza continues, albeit at a slower pace, no Muslim state would want to be publicly seen backing this US-Israeli endeavour. The fact is that Muslim troops should have no role in disarming Hamas or other Palestinian factions, or in enforcing Israel’s writ in Gaza.

Pakistan and other backers of the Trumpian scheme should re-examine their support for the plan. Any scheme that prioritises Israeli objectives, does not provide a concrete plan for Palestinian statehood and the end of Zionist occupation, and fails to hold Tel Aviv to account for the Gaza genocide should have no support from the Arab and Muslim world.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

kamal chowkidar
Dec 02, 2025 10:35am
Those who have signed on the Trump plan has no other choice. Those countries who would not obey Trump's order should be ready for tariff and sanctions.
Recommend 0
Ash
Dec 02, 2025 10:49am
But you signed the agreement.
Recommend 0
S. Lone
Dec 02, 2025 10:51am
One main reason is that Muslim countries are dictated by Washington. It accepts dictator regimes in Middle East as long as their policies are pro west. All leaders who stood for independence for Palestine or were anti Israel were removed. Iraq, Syria, Libya comes to mind. Iran has still not been attacked because the regime has strong backing.
Recommend 0
Ajmal
Dec 02, 2025 10:56am
If Pakistan does not back Trump’s plan, he will consider this as reneging of commitment and he will impose terrif on Pakistani exports and stop immigration. It’s best to go along with President Trump’s demand at this stage of our fragile economy.
Recommend 0
Salman Sagheer
Dec 02, 2025 12:35pm
Despite the so-called 'ceasefire', Palestinians continue to suffer at the hands of the Zionists through killings, bombings, demolitions and what not in between... this is not a ceasefire by any means.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 02, 2025 12:44pm
Old and bad habits die hard.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 02, 2025 12:49pm
The plan should be for all the countries to disarm terrorist Israel as it’s Israel that continued to kill civilians on a daily basis.
Recommend 0
Chaman
Dec 02, 2025 12:49pm
Remember Shehbaaz Sharif was heaping praise on Trump for the peace plan
Recommend 0
Moud
Dec 02, 2025 03:51pm
Gaza plan geopolitically is becoming more untractable and muddier.
Recommend 0
Zia Ullah Khan
Dec 02, 2025 04:16pm
It was clear to all Muslim states including Pakistan that Trump plan was to finish Hamas. But no one dared to call out Trump.
Recommend 0
moeazze
Dec 02, 2025 04:45pm
As usual when money talks
Recommend 0
Kool
Dec 02, 2025 04:51pm
If America can fine print, but then simply reading and interpreting it is not possible, who is at fault?
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 02, 2025 04:52pm
Why did you commit troops in the first place? This was not your war, just like it was not your war in Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Dec 02, 2025 06:14pm
Very true.
Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Dec 02, 2025 06:18pm
@Ash, it is very weak in details, which needs to be negotiated. No agreement is worth it, if it only solidifies occupation of a people and offers a shield to the party that has committed genocide.
Recommend 0
Murali Chundi
Dec 02, 2025 06:25pm
Not sure what Pak was expecting when they enthusiastically signed on to the Trump plan
Recommend 0
Rehman Shakir
Dec 02, 2025 07:25pm
There is no way forward,
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Dec 02, 2025 08:42pm
USA and Israel is dearer to Muslim states than Palestine.
Recommend 0
zh
Dec 02, 2025 08:48pm
t was not that the rulers overlooked the fine print. They were so overwhelmed by Trump's attention that they simply did not care.they did not care.
Recommend 0
Din
Dec 02, 2025 11:31pm
@Ash, And the tarriff is low!
Recommend 0
Din
Dec 02, 2025 11:34pm
@S. Lone, True Nothing is being discussed about Palestine in Pakistan Signed on the dotted line
Recommend 0
Ramanarump
Dec 03, 2025 02:55am
@Mohsin, Correct! too many dollars involved, whereas Palestinian lives are free
Recommend 0
El Cid
Dec 03, 2025 05:33am
Pakistan has quietly acquiesced to the brutal occupation and potential annexation of Palestine.
Recommend 0
Patel D
Dec 03, 2025 06:16am
Participants in peacekeeping negotiations and peacekeeping forces universally understood as individual nation. The reference to “Muslim Nations” is misleading , because there is aligned group of Muslim nations, similar to NATO or European Nations.
Recommend 0
Thev Dia
Dec 03, 2025 06:29am
Hello great idea to always see fine prints
Recommend 0

