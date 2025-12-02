E-Paper | December 04, 2025

ICC chief says sanctions won’t change handling of cases

Reuters Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 08:31am
The International Criminal Court (ICC) building is pictured on November 21, 2024 in The Hague.— AFP File Photo
The International Criminal Court (ICC) building is pictured on November 21, 2024 in The Hague.— AFP File Photo
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE HAGUE: The president of the International Criminal Court said on Monday US sanctions imposed on court officials disrupt their personal lives, but vowed the institution would not yield to outside pressure.

Trump’s administration slapped targeted sanctions on nine ICC officials, including prosecutors and judges, in retaliation for investigations into Israeli war crimes. Sources have said Washington is also mulling sanctions against the entire court.

“We never accept any kind of pressure from anyone on issues of interpretation of the statutory framework and adjudication of cases,” judge Tomoko Akane said on the first day of the annual meeting in The Hague of the court’s governing body, made up of representatives of its 125 member states.

Akane said the sanctions had unsettled the family lives of targeted officials and disrupted their financial transactions, even in ICC member states in Europe.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe