E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Booze ban eased for more foreigners in Saudi Arabia

AFP Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 07:36am
An employee pours a draft non-alcoholic beer at the A12 cafe in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 24. — Reuters/File
An employee pours a draft non-alcoholic beer at the A12 cafe in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 24. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RIYADH: Foreign residents living in Saudi Arabia said that restrictions on the sale of alcohol have been further relaxed, just days after non-diplomats were first able to buy booze in the country.

Non-Muslim foreign residents earning at least 50,000 riyals a month ($13,300) are now able to purchase drinks at the country’s sole alcohol shop in Riyadh, according to six people in the locality.

Late last month, premium visa-holders were able to buy booze in Riyadh, marking the first time residents who were not foreign diplomats were able to purchase alcohol at the shop in the capital’s diplomatic quarter.

And then the rules were quietly eased again.

In recent days, individuals said they provided their residency documents to staff at the shop, who then checked their salary information using a Saudi platform, before selling them alcohol. Started in 2019, premium resident status in Saudi Arabia is available to a select group of foreigners who meet a variety of requirements, including making a one-time payment of 800,000 riyals.

For years, some residents of the city have been known to make their own bootleg wine.

Others turn to the black market, where a bottle of whisky can fetch several hundred dollars.

Since the rise to power of Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has undergone steady changes in accordance with its plan to diversify the economy and attract tourists and international business.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe