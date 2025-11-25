Diplomats say Saudi booze ban eased for select foreigners

RIYADH: Diplomats and premium visa-holders in Saudi Arabia said that the government has quietly eased restrictions on purchasing alcohol for select foreign residents.

While the government has not made any statements regarding the sale of alcohol in recent days, the sources said non-Muslim individuals with premium resident status are now able to buy booze at the country’s sole alcohol shop in Riyadh, which was previously reserved for diplomats.

According to diplomats and residents with premium visa status, the rules had changed.

“I heard about it from friends who tried it. I went there two days ago and it actually worked,” one premium visa-holder said on condition of anonymity.

“It saved me a lot of money rather than buying from the black market. Prices are reasonable and we finally can buy alcohol.”

Despite repeated attempts, Saudi authorities could not be reached for comment on the reports. However, they did not respond by the time the story was published.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025