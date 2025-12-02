E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Trump confirms call with Maduro; Venezuela slams US manoeuvres

AFP Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 08:05am
US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media following a call with military service members, on Thanksgiving, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 27, 2025. —Reuters/File
CARACAS: US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday he had recently spoken with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro amid soaring tensions between the two countries, while Caracas slammed what it called US preparations for an attack.

The United States is piling the pressure on Venezuela, with a major military buildup in the Caribbean, the designation of an alleged drug cartel run by Maduro as a terrorist group, and an ominous warning from Trump that Venezuelan airspace is “closed.” Washington says the military deployment launched in September aims to curb drug trafficking in the region, but Caracas insists regime change is the ultimate goal.

“I wouldn’t say it went well or badly. It was a phone call,” Trump told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump and Maduro had discussed a possible meeting, while The Wall Street Journal said on Saturday that the conversation also included conditions of amnesty if Maduro were to step down.

Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union talk show that the United States has offered Maduro the chance to leave his country for Russia or elsewhere.

The United States accuses Maduro, the political heir to Venezuela’s late leftist leader Hugo Chavez, of heading the “Cartel of the Suns” and has issued a $50 million reward for his capture.

But Venezuela and countries that support it insist no such organization even exists.

Several Venezuela experts say what Washington calls the Cartel of the Suns refers to the corruption of senior officials by criminal gangs.

The United States also does not recognize Maduro as the legitimate winner of last year’s presidential election. Though Trump has not publicly threatened to use force against Maduro, he said in recent days that efforts to halt Venezuelan drug trafficking “by land” would begin “very soon.”

Aid from OPEC?

Venezuela says it has requested assistance from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which it is a member, to help “stop this (American) aggression, which is being readied with more and more force.”

The request came in a letter from Maduro to the group, read by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is also Venezuela’s oil minister, during a virtual meeting of OPEC ministers. Washington “is trying to seize Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, the biggest in the world, by using military force,” Maduro wrote in the letter.

