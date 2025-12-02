Bajaur chamber of commerce president’s house attacked

BAJAUR: Unknown people fired shots at the residence of Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Haji Lali Shah in Khar town on Monday evening, but no loss of life was reported.

In a video message on social media, Lali Shah said that unidentified attackers targeted his home, firing shots. “I just received this information that someone attacked my house in Khar town on Monday evening,” he said in the video clip shared soon after the incident.

Lali Shah, however, said all his family members were safe. “I strongly condemn this attack as neither I nor my family members have done anything wrong to anyone,” Mr Shah stated, adding that he and his two sons had been in Punjab for the past few days for personal matters.

Lali Shah, also an ANP activist, said such attacks would not prevent him and his sons from welfare activities.

“The attack has shocked me, but such cowardly acts won’t deter me or my family from serving the people or force us to leave Bajaur.”

A police official said they had launched an investigation into the incident to track down those involved.

YOUTH SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES: A youth, who was injured in a bomb blast that killed two of his companions on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here on Monday.

Police and family said 25-year-old Qiyam Khan, who had been undergoing treatment since the fatal explosion in Janat Shah area of Khar tehsil on Nov 26, breathed his last at a Peshawar hospital.

The other two deceased were identified as Usman Khan, 18, and Shamshad Khan, 22.

Separately, the police on Monday claimed to have thwarted sabotage bids by recovering explosive devices.

According to a statement, the explosive devices were recovered by the bomb disposal unit personnel in Khowar Chai area of Lowi Mamund and Lowi Sam area of Khar tehsil.

The statement said bombs were later defused safely.

The statement also urged residents to immediately inform police or the control room if they spot such devices in their areas.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025