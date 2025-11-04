Bajaur displaced persons complain about lack of facilities

BAJAUR: People displaced from various areas in Khar tehsil and Charmang valley due to the ongoing anti-terrorist operation on Monday complained that they had not been provided with accommodation, food and other facilities.

They told reporters that a large number of people from Lara Banda, Bara Banda, Janat Shah, Shagi, Dehili, Gooroand Gulo Kass in Khar tehsil and Sharif Khana, Shah Khani, Kootki and its surrounding areas in Charmang Valley of Nawagai tehsil fled their homes a week ago due to the ongoing anti-terrorist operation.

They, however, complained that they had yet to be provided with accommodation, food and other essential necessities by the government, to their misery.

“Among other residents, my family has also moved to safety after vacating homes but unfortunately, we have yet to get accommodation, food and other necessities,” Irfan Khan of Janat shah area told Dawn.

He noted that a lack of living arrangements and food from the government had forced most of the displaced persons to live with relatives or in rented homes in different localities of Khar tehsil since they left their areas.

“Thousands of people from various localities of Charmang and Khar tehsils, including Lara Banda, Janat Shah and others, have migrated from their areas in pursuit of peace, but they have no accommodation and food since their displacement,” displaced journalist Waqas Khan said in a social media post.

Terming the situation a matter of great concern, he claimed that besides the government, no public representatives, political and social activists or media persons had also been able to reach out to them or even inquire about the problems faced by displaced persons.

He asked the provincial government, the district administration, local lawmakers, and political and social activists to play their part in ensuring the provision of accommodation and food amenities to the displaced people at the earliest.

Many people from those areas have termed the lack of living arrangements and food facilities an act of discrimination against them, urging that they should also be provided facilities by the government, similar to those provided to the people displaced from Wara and Loi Mamund tehsils.

“The government has also yet to formally declare us internally displaced persons,” a displaced social activist complained.

The displaced persons flayed local lawmakers for ignoring their plight and said the district had four MPAs and one MNA but they didn’t raise their voters’ issues.

Also, Bajaur Aman Jirga head Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, JUI-F district chief Maulana Abdur Rasheed, ANP MPA Muhammad Nisar Khan, ANP district president Gul Afzal Khan, JI leader Abid Khan and PTI leaders Najibullah Khan Mamund and Dr Hazrat Yousaf Danish, highlighted those issues in social media posts.

They urged the provincial government to ensure the provision of all basic facilities to displaced persons immediately after granting them the status of IDPs.

Meanwhile, PTI MPA Dr Hamidur Rehman on Monday said that he was making every effort for the early resolution of the issues of displaced people from Charmang and Khar areas.

In a Facebook post, the lawmaker said he was in close contact with authorities to ensure basic facilities for displaced persons and facilitate their early homecoming.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025