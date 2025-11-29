E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Guard injured in ‘quadcopter attack’ on MPA’s house

Our Correspondent Published November 29, 2025
Protesters block a road in Bajaur on Friday against the attack on lawmaker’s house. — Dawn
Protesters block a road in Bajaur on Friday against the attack on lawmaker’s house. — Dawn
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BAJAUR: An alleged quadcopter attack on the residence of PTI MPA Anwar Zeb Khan in Raghagan area of Khar tehsil left one of his private guards injured here on Thursday night, residents and the lawmaker’s family said on Friday.

In a video statement posted on his social media account following the attack, the MPA said: “My house was targeted with a quadcopter by unknown individuals tonight, injuring one of my security guards.”

Mr Khan, who was in Peshawar at the time of the attack, condemned the incident. “I’m unaware of who was behind the drone attack on my house, but I strongly condemn it and demand that our provincial government, especially Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, take notice of it,” stated the MPA.

The injured, identified as Zair Mohammad, who was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, in a statement, condemned the incident, terming it an act by ‘anti-peace elements’.

He directed the relevant authorities to submit a report on the incident.

“The provincial government stands with the people and its elected representatives during this challenging time and will not tolerate such terrorist incidents,” the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Meanwhile, elders and political activists on Friday visited Mr Khan’s house and expressed solidarity him.

Deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan along with district police officer Waqas Rafique also visited the lawmaker’s house and showed sympathies with him.

The officials assured the MPA that an investigation was under way to trace the perpetrators.

Also, party workers on Friday staged a demonstration in Raghagan Dag area to condemn the attack.

The protesters blocked the Khar-Munda-Raghagan Road and called for an investigation into the attack.

PTI former MNA Gul Dad Khan, PML-N Bajaur president Gul Kareem Khan, PTI leader Mehran Khan, ANP leader Ikram Mashwani and others addressed the gathering, demanding of the government to ensure early arrest of the perpetrators.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe