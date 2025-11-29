Guard injured in ‘quadcopter attack’ on MPA’s house

BAJAUR: An alleged quadcopter attack on the residence of PTI MPA Anwar Zeb Khan in Raghagan area of Khar tehsil left one of his private guards injured here on Thursday night, residents and the lawmaker’s family said on Friday.

In a video statement posted on his social media account following the attack, the MPA said: “My house was targeted with a quadcopter by unknown individuals tonight, injuring one of my security guards.”

Mr Khan, who was in Peshawar at the time of the attack, condemned the incident. “I’m unaware of who was behind the drone attack on my house, but I strongly condemn it and demand that our provincial government, especially Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, take notice of it,” stated the MPA.

The injured, identified as Zair Mohammad, who was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, was later referred to a hospital in Peshawar on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, in a statement, condemned the incident, terming it an act by ‘anti-peace elements’.

He directed the relevant authorities to submit a report on the incident.

“The provincial government stands with the people and its elected representatives during this challenging time and will not tolerate such terrorist incidents,” the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Meanwhile, elders and political activists on Friday visited Mr Khan’s house and expressed solidarity him.

Deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan along with district police officer Waqas Rafique also visited the lawmaker’s house and showed sympathies with him.

The officials assured the MPA that an investigation was under way to trace the perpetrators.

Also, party workers on Friday staged a demonstration in Raghagan Dag area to condemn the attack.

The protesters blocked the Khar-Munda-Raghagan Road and called for an investigation into the attack.

PTI former MNA Gul Dad Khan, PML-N Bajaur president Gul Kareem Khan, PTI leader Mehran Khan, ANP leader Ikram Mashwani and others addressed the gathering, demanding of the government to ensure early arrest of the perpetrators.

