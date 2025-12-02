E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Mayor orders inquiry, urges parties not to politicise tragedy

Imran Ayub Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 06:56am
KARACHI: Expressing personal “distress” over the tragedy, City Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday ordered a formal inquiry into the death of a three-year-old boy who fell into an open manhole near Nipa.

He stressed that the matter must not be turned into a political controversy.

Talking to the media, he said he had directed officials to determine how long the manhole had been left uncovered and why it was exposed in such a busy area near a major departmental store visited daily by “thousands” of people.

“Unfortunately, when this kind of thing happens, we immediately move towards blame and rhetoric,” Mr Wahab said, urging political parties and the public to prioritise supporting the prevention of such tragedies.

“If there is a human tragedy, then is it necessary to bring politics into it?” he asked.

He said the inquiry would examine whether any government department had been negligent and whether local authorities had been informed about the open manhole.

He said the relevant union council chairman would also be questioned, particularly regarding fund utilisation and the responsibility for ensuring public safety.

“If there was carelessness on the part of any government department or individual, I assure you we will take action,” he said.

He expressed deep sympathy for the family and said he was personally distressed by the incident.

He confirmed that CCTV footage had been obtained and would be reviewed as part of a transparent investigation. Authorities are also probing why rescue machinery was not immediately available at the site, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Imran Ayub is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. He reports on political parties, crime, telecom, and local government systems. He can be found on X at @MixPatti.

