COMPANY NEWS

Adamjee Insurance’s award

Adamjee Insurance Company Limited has once again secured first position in the insurance category at the 2024 Best Corporate & Sustainability Report (BCSR) Awards, as per a press release. Organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), this marks the fifth consecutive year that Adamjee Insurance has been recognised for its excellence in corporate governance, transparency and sustainability reporting.

Muhammad Ali Zeb, Chief Executive Officer of Adamjee Insurance, remarked, “It is a great honour to receive this prestigious award, which reaffirms our unwavering commitment to transparency, strong corporate

governance, and excellence in reporting. Transparency remains at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition reflects the trust we continue to build with our stakeholders. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated employees and valued stakeholders”. n

CEIF’s 10-year journey

The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) at the Institute of Business Administration celebrated its 10-year journey with an event titled “A Decade of Empowering Islamic Finance,” held at the IBA City Campus, as per a press release.

Dr Irum Saba, Director, IBA-CEIF, delivered the welcome address. She acknowledged the strong collaboration among Islamic financial institutions, which has enabled the centre to achieve this major milestone. Dr Saba credited the centre’s success to the support of various banking authorities, including the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and expressed her gratitude to the event sponsors.

Executive Director IBA Dr S Akbar Zaidi emphasised IBA’s ongoing efforts to deepen its partnership with the banking sector and discussed the growing significance of the halal economy. Dr Zaidi also underscored the importance of developing a 10-year roadmap for IBA-CEIF to guide its future direction.

PNSC’s corporate briefing

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) convened its corporate briefing session for the financial year ended 30 June 2025 at PNSC Building, Karachi, according to a press release. During the presentation, Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi, the CEO of PNSC, highlighted the corporation’s continued progress despite global market fluctuations, and reaffirmed its focus on strengthening Pakistan’s maritime footprint through capacity enhancement, operational efficiency and policy advocacy.

Investors sought clarity on the corporation’s long-term growth strategy and its dividend-centric approach. Responding to these queries, the CEO highlighted that while PNSC continues to prioritise stable dividend payouts, it is simultaneously focused on building long-term shareholder value through strategic fleet expansion affecting future earnings, growth, profitability and financial health of PNSC and its impact on dividends at appropriate levels.

InsurTech 2025

As Pakistan’s leading life insurance provider, Jubilee Life Insurance partnered with InsurTech 2025 as the title sponsor, facilitating the summit’s theme of marking “Pakistan’s Insurtech Decade: Vision 2030”, as per a press release. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and technology experts to explore the future of digitisation, financial inclusion, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence in reshaping the insurance sector.

The summit serves as a signification of the insurance sector’s commitment to accelerating Pakistan’s digital insurance evolution and supporting platforms that drive meaningful industry-wide progress.

Pakistan’s insurance sector is undergoing a rapid shift, powered by rising internet penetration, a growing fintech ecosystem, and increasing customer expectations for seamless, tech-driven services. With digital payments crossing $14bn annually and smartphone penetration surpassing 53pc, the momentum for digital transformation in financial services has never been stronger.

At the same time, minimal insurance penetration in the country highlights a significant opportunity for innovation-led growth. InsurTech 2025 plays a pivotal role in addressing this gap by bringing forward solutions that enable accessibility, affordability, and enhanced customer experiences.

With a sustainable goal to support initiatives that strengthen Pakistan’s future-ready insurance landscape, Jubilee Life Insurance continues to play a role. Its participation highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to broaden financial protection, champion digital convenience, and contribute to an inclusive, technology-enabled ecosystem that benefits individuals and communities nationwide.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, December 1st, 2025