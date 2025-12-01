E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Parched Iran

Naseer Memon Published December 1, 2025
The writer is a civil society professional.
The writer is a civil society professional.
comments
Whatsapp Channel

IRAN’S populous cities of Tehran and Mashhad are approaching Day Zero. The term refers to a moment when a city or an area runs dry and is unable to supply water to its residents. The widening water demand and supply gap in large cities makes the term more relevant during protracted droughts and climatic vagaries.

The sixth consecutive year of drought has brought the water supply system in several Iranian cities to the brink. The government is scrambling to avert a doomsday scenario by enforcing stringent water rationing in Tehran and Mashhad with populations of 10 million and 3.5m respectively. President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned of possible evacuation of the capital if it doesn’t receive rain in the coming weeks. Evacuating a city the size of Tehran is no less complicated than fetching water from outside it. The crisis is not confined to Tehran. Other places including Khorasan, Khuzestan, Isfahan, Fars, Yazd and Sistan-Baluchestan are also experiencing sev­ere water stress. The country’s dams are on the verge of touching dead level.

A combination of political, administrative and climatic factors has triggered this disturbing situation. Several years of drought took a complicated turn this year when Tehran received 80 per cent less than normal rain. Tehran endured a scorching heatwave this year when temperatures rose to 45 degrees Celsius in July. Iran’s water governance has been in tatters for a long time. Thanks to a decrepit, leaky water supply infrastructure, 15 per cent of the available water does not even reach the taps. Reportedly, the water mafia diverts a substantial amount to illegal conduits, while meters are often tampered with. With little regulation, residents also tend to waste the highly subsidised commodity.

Unregulated groundwater abstraction has depleted the water table, leaving shallow wells dry in Tehran. Some studies suggest annual depletion of Tehran’s aquifer by 1-1.5 metres. The city heavily relies on drinking water supply from five dams with a cumulative storage capacity of 1.5 million acre feet. At the moment, the dams contain hardly10pc of their capacity. Meanwhile, Tehran’s population has increased by 2.5m people over the last 25 years. This population bulge has exerted enormous pressure on municipal supplies.

Iran’s water crisis is only the tip of the iceberg.

Climate change is posing new challenges for large urban dwellings across the world. Metropolitan cities in several countries have witnessed a similar paucity of water in recent years. In 2018, Cape Town’s dam storage plummeted to critical levels that would have forced shutting down most municipal taps. Strict rationing and subsequent rains brought it back from the brink of disaster. Chennai also reverberated with Day Zero alarms in 2019 when millions had to anxiously wait for water tankers. São Paulo, Harare, Jakarta, Bengaluru, Lima and Mexico City have also been through a similar situation in recent years.

Iran’s present hydro crisis is only the tip of the iceberg. Its water sector has been gravely damaged due to macro-level misgovernance. Iran’s reliance on agriculture is reflected in the numbers: the sector contributes 12pc of GDP and employs about 14pc of the workforce. As in Pakistan, the agriculture sector of Iran is a water guzzler. Primitive practices such flood irrigation and the cultivation of water-intensive crops result in substantial water losses. Experts are also critical of an approach which relies more on building dams. At the moment, the government is scra­mbling for short-te­­rm measures to sta­ve off the crisis. How­ever, experts pres­c­r­ibe a shift to inte­g­r­ated water res­o­urces management, resto­ring aquifers, impro­ved monitoring and system regulation for long-term sustain­­ab­ility of water resources.

Social scientists are expressing anxiety that the worsening of the water scarcity will lead to social conflicts and political turmoil. If the drought persists, water shortages can potentially endanger the food supply. Sanctions have fettered the government’s ability to invest in the maintenance and modernisation of the water infrastructure. Antiquated farming practices, a dilapidated infrastructure and the lack of water-efficient technologies are some of the many factors that have led to such an ominous scenario.

With increasingly frequent heatwaves and droughts, countries that suffer from chronic misgovernance are becoming more vulnerable than ever to new political conflicts and social unrest. Political ramifications at times become complicated as the dearth of water afflicts the entire cycle of life. Pakistan’s urban waterscape has many parallels with that of Iran. Although we have water resources in abundance, the scale of mismanagement can easily outweigh the advantage.

The writer is a civil society professional.

nmemon2004@yahoo.com

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Abdul Hakeem Khan
Dec 01, 2025 08:49am
Excellent article with serious lessons for Pakistan. Though most affected by climate change, it is doing little in adapting and enforcing integrated water resources management regime. The national and provincial water policies have provisions for and emphasis on IWRM, innovation and modernization but actions are yet to be taken at any level to meet the challenges highlighted in Memon sb article. All the governments must act swiftly to avert any crisis.
Recommend 0
Dr khadim Hussain
Dec 01, 2025 07:03pm
Best information about Iran and Pakistan . We learn lot about this shortage of water specially in Iran . Historical shortages in other world big cities are also discussed . He is skill person in Pakistan who looks whole world crises and comparing with our country for we people who are living in for filling areas of sindh . Stay blessed dear Nasir sb . Thx.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe