Digital safety key to women’s rights, experts say

QUETTA: The United Nations Women has underscored the importance of centring women’s experiences in digital innovation.

“Digital safety is no longer a secondary issue — it is integral to women’s rights and freedom. As new technologies emerge, they must be built on principles of privacy, equality, security, and res­p­ect. Our shared responsibility should be to ensure that women are not only safe online, but empowered to lead and shape the digital future,” said Jacqui Ketunuti, Deputy Country Representative for UN Women in Pakistan, at an event in the provincial capital.

The event, held under the theme “Women Service Providers Combatting Cybercrime and Online Harassment: Ending Digital Violence Against Women and Girls,” was jointly organised by the Balochistan government and United Nations agencies.

Tesfaye Bekele, Head of Office, UNHCR Balochistan, said: “We live in a world more connected than ever before — yet this connectivity has also brought a disturbing rise in digital violence. What begins online often spills over into women’s daily lives, affecting their well-being, opportunities, and sense of safety. We must stand together with renewed commitment to confront gender-based violence in all its forms — online and offline — and build a world where every woman and girl can live, grow, and thrive without fear.”

Speakers call for stronger laws, better reporting mechanisms, increased digital literacy

Balochistan Minister for Health Bakht Muhammad Kakar highlighted the need for provincial collaboration and proactive governance. “For women to participate fully in public life, whether in the workplace, in governance, or online, the state must guarantee their protection. The Government of Balochistan is strengthening awareness, prevention, and reporting mechanisms. We are supporting community-based programs, digital safety campaigns, and capacity-building initiatives that protect women from both traditional and emerging forms of violence,” he said.

Sadia Atta, head of Balochistan Office, UNFPA, introduced the UNiTE campaign’s focus on combating digital violence, followed by a GBV awareness video from UNHCR.

The highlight of the event was an expert panel discussion titled “Way Forward on Ending Digital GBV in Balochistan,” moderated by Ayesha Wadood, head of Sub-office, UN Women Balochistan.

The discussion brought together key voices from law enforcement, government and the legislature, including Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Minister for Education and Women Parliamentarian; Shehla Qureshi, SSP Operations; Haleema, SI-FIA, NCCIA; Sadia Atta, head of Sub-office, UNFPA; Allaudin Khilji, Chair EVAWG Alliance Balochistan; and the Regional Director of Aurat Foundation, Quetta.

The panel shared provincial data, lessons learned, and systemic challenges while emphasising the urgent need for improved digital reporting channels, survivor-centred response systems, expanded police capacity, legislative modernisation, and enhanced community and youth involvement.

In her remarks as chief guest, Rahila Durrani reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring safe digital spaces, noting: “The nature of violence has changed — and our institutions must evolve with it. Digital violence is real violence. The Government of Balochistan is working toward stronger legal frameworks, improved enforcement mechanisms, and greater coordination so women across the province feel heard, protected, and supported when they seek justice.”

Federal Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar emphasised the central role of women in national progress. “Women make up half of our population, and no nation can prosper if half its people are held back by fear or insecurity. For women to contribute fully to our social and economic development, we must ensure an environment where they feel safe, supported, and empowered. Only when women can participate without hesitation or barriers will Pakistan truly move forward and realize its full potential.”

The event concluded with a symbolic Digital Commitment Wall, where participants pledged to support safer online environments for women and girls across the province. This was followed by a vi­­brant Orange Sky Moment, led by local youth in a drum circle, as the powerful chant “Aurat per tashaddud ka koi jawaz nahi” echoed through the venue and biodegradable orange balloons were relea­sed — symbolising solidarity, hope, and collective determination to end all forms of violence against women and girls.

The Quetta launch is one of several national events marking the UN’s global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, conducted in collaboration with the UN Resident Coordinator Office, UN Women, UNFPA, UNHCR, Unicef and partner agencies.

The campaign started in Lahore and will continue across major cities, including Peshawar and Islamabad, culminating in a national closing ceremony in Karachi, bringing together government, civil society, youth, and communities to advance digital safety, accountability and gender equality in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025