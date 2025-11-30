E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Israeli attack kills two children in Gaza, medics say

Reuters Published November 30, 2025
A child stands in an old stroller as a Palestinian woman looks on at Nuseirat camp in central Gaza Strip.—AFP
KHAN YOUNIS: An Is­­r­­­aeli attack killed two chil­­dren in Gaza on Satur­day, medics and relatives said, in violence that has persisted in the Pales­tin­ian enclave despite a fragile ceasefire.

The children’s uncle said an Israeli drone fired on Fadi and Goma Abu Assi, brothers aged 10 and 12, while they were gathering firewood to help their wheelchair-bound father east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

“They are children…what did they do? They do not have missiles or bombs, they went to gather wood for their father so he can start a fire,” Mohamed Abu Assi told Reuters as their funeral took place.

At the funeral, the children’s father wept over the body of one of the boys whose white shroud had been peeled back to show his face.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

At least 354 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect last month, hea­lth authorities say. Israel says three of its soldiers have also been killed.

The level of violence has reduced since the ceasefire, but Israel has continued to strike Gaza and conduct demolitions in territory it occupies there.

Hamas and Israel signed a truce on October 9 after two years of war but left the most intractable disputes for further talks.

Both have accused each other of violating the cea­sefire commitments and of pushing back against later steps required by US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

ghhfarrs
Nov 30, 2025 10:57am
ah israel. the terrorist arm of the west. only good at killing unarmed civilians. when cane to real fight then they run to anerica for help. couldnt fight iran. they banned all videos coming out of the destruction of israel. plain cowards like west. west only invades poor defenseless countries
Recommend 0
Hamed
Nov 30, 2025 01:32pm
With western guns!
Recommend 0

