Varsity teacher in Vehari arrested for harassing girl student

TOBA TEK SINGH: Vehari district police have arrested a teacher of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s Burewala sub-campus on charges of harassing a girl student.

Through a press release, police spokesperson claimed that Vehari District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Afzal has taken strict notice of a video of the assistant professor harassing a female student.

He said on his direction, Sheikh Fazil police registered on Friday a case against the teacher on the complaint of sub-inspector Dilshad Hussain and SHO of Sheikh Fazil police Malik Kazim Hussain arrested the accused.

The campus principal said the accused was under suspension and facing a departmental inquiry.

Sub-campus management sends matter to HEC Women Harassment Dept

He said the arrest was made when the teacher was recording his statement before the inquiry committee and “this police act was deplorable since the the case was reported on Oct 31.”

The DPO said the campus administration was employing delaying tactics. He said: “Women will not be allowed to be harassed in educational institutions, markets and workplaces and immediate action will be taken on such a complaint.”

A UAF spokesperson said that a video circulating on social media about the Burewala campus had gone viral in June last while the said student had formally submitted her complaint to the sub-campus administration on Oct 31.

“On receiving her complaint, the principal of the sub-campus, taking into account the sensitivity of the matter, forwarded the matter to the UAF VC for action under the harassment law against the staff concerned.”

He said the VC took immediate notice of the incident and issued an order for a transparent investigation.

“The university administration is conducting a transparent, fair and impartial investigation into it. As soon as the findings of the committee are completed, the report and recommendations will be shared. The accused has been suspended to ensure transparency.”

He also stated that the UAF administration reiterates its position that a peaceful and serene campus environment is our top priority. The safety and well-being of the students have always been and will always be our top priority and UAF will always adhere to the principles of transparency, fairness and accountability.

According to the sub-campus management, the matter has also been sent to the HEC Women Harassment Department.

Majeed Gill from Bahawalpur also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025