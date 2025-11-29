E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Women’s role in resisting censorship highlighted

Tariq Aziz Baloch Published November 29, 2025
Journalist Fauzia Shahid speaks at an event held to pay tribute to senior women journalists at the National Press Club in Islamabad on Friday. Veteran journalists Farida Hafeez and Nasir Zaidi as well as renowned poet Kishwar Naheed are also seen. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
Journalist Fauzia Shahid speaks at an event held to pay tribute to senior women journalists at the National Press Club in Islamabad on Friday. Veteran journalists Farida Hafeez and Nasir Zaidi as well as renowned poet Kishwar Naheed are also seen. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Women have always played an important role in the struggle against censorship, for freedom of the press and in resisting dictatorships.

These views were expressed by speakers at an event organised by the Uks Research Centre at the National Press Club on Friday to pay tribute to senior women journalists.

Prominent journalists, including renowned writer and poet Kishwar Naheed, senior journalists Fauzia Shahid, and Rubab Ayesha, human rights activist Tahira Abdullah, Nargis Zaidi, Fauzia Kalsoom, Fazila Gulrez, Huma Khawar, Nayyar Ali, Shakila Jalil, Shamim Ikramul Haq and Myra Imran, participated in the event.

Tahira Abdullah said senior women journalists had practised journalism during turbulent times.

“This was a period when the country was under various dictatorships, the eras of Ayub Khan and Ziaul Haq, when the press was subject to strict censorship and state control,” she said.

Veteran journalist Nasir Zaidi said journalism in such an environment was challenging in itself and for women, the path was even more difficult.

Journalist Asma Shirazi highlighted discrimination against women in the media industry, saying that women journalists are less lauded for their bold and professional reporting.

“Even under extremely difficult conditions and intense pressure, they are described in a way that makes it seem as if they are ‘a brave male journalist among women’, even though she deserves recognition simply as a courageous journalist, without being compared through the lens of male and female,” she said.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe