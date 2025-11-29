Women’s role in resisting censorship highlighted

ISLAMABAD: Women have always played an important role in the struggle against censorship, for freedom of the press and in resisting dictatorships.

These views were expressed by speakers at an event organised by the Uks Research Centre at the National Press Club on Friday to pay tribute to senior women journalists.

Prominent journalists, including renowned writer and poet Kishwar Naheed, senior journalists Fauzia Shahid, and Rubab Ayesha, human rights activist Tahira Abdullah, Nargis Zaidi, Fauzia Kalsoom, Fazila Gulrez, Huma Khawar, Nayyar Ali, Shakila Jalil, Shamim Ikramul Haq and Myra Imran, participated in the event.

Tahira Abdullah said senior women journalists had practised journalism during turbulent times.

“This was a period when the country was under various dictatorships, the eras of Ayub Khan and Ziaul Haq, when the press was subject to strict censorship and state control,” she said.

Veteran journalist Nasir Zaidi said journalism in such an environment was challenging in itself and for women, the path was even more difficult.

Journalist Asma Shirazi highlighted discrimination against women in the media industry, saying that women journalists are less lauded for their bold and professional reporting.

“Even under extremely difficult conditions and intense pressure, they are described in a way that makes it seem as if they are ‘a brave male journalist among women’, even though she deserves recognition simply as a courageous journalist, without being compared through the lens of male and female,” she said.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025