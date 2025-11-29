Eight die on road in Abbottabad, Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD/MANSEHRA: Eight people were killed and nine others injured in Abbottabad and Mansehra road accidents on Friday.

In Abbottabad, five people were killed and six others, including two children, suffered injuries when a jeep fell into a ravine in Magri village of Havelian.

Locals and rescue personnel recovered bodies and injured, and shifted them to Havelian Hospital, where two of the injured were referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad, in precarious condition.

The deceased were identified as Habib Ali, Mohammad Rafiq, Murad Ali, Samiullah and Mohammad Idrees. The injured were identified as Shera Afazl, Mohammad Alam, Ehsan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Asif and driver Qasim.

The Havelian police registered a report and started investigation.

In Mansehra, three people, including a woman, were killed and as many injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Kotkay area on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The vehicle, carrying passengers, was travelling from Balakot to Mansehra city. The car skidded off the road and fell into the ravine after driver lost its control while negotiating a sharp turn. All the six passengers onboard were injured and rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced three of them dead.

The deceased were identified as Noorun Nisa, Mohammad Dildar and Mohammad Zulfiqar.

The injured, including Badiuzaaman, Mubashar Khan and Malik Zadi, were later referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad, for further treatment.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025