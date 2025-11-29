E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Eight die on road in Abbottabad, Mansehra

Dawn Report Published November 29, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ABBOTTABAD/MANSEHRA: Eight people were killed and nine others injured in Abbottabad and Mansehra road accidents on Friday.

In Abbottabad, five people were killed and six others, including two children, suffered injuries when a jeep fell into a ravine in Magri village of Havelian.

Locals and rescue personnel recovered bodies and injured, and shifted them to Havelian Hospital, where two of the injured were referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad, in precarious condition.

The deceased were identified as Habib Ali, Mohammad Rafiq, Murad Ali, Samiullah and Mohammad Idrees. The injured were identified as Shera Afazl, Mohammad Alam, Ehsan, Umair Ali, Mohammad Asif and driver Qasim.

The Havelian police registered a report and started investigation.

In Mansehra, three people, including a woman, were killed and as many injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Kotkay area on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The vehicle, carrying passengers, was travelling from Balakot to Mansehra city. The car skidded off the road and fell into the ravine after driver lost its control while negotiating a sharp turn. All the six passengers onboard were injured and rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced three of them dead.

The deceased were identified as Noorun Nisa, Mohammad Dildar and Mohammad Zulfiqar.

The injured, including Badiuzaaman, Mubashar Khan and Malik Zadi, were later referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad, for further treatment.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe