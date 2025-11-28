Monument to first man in space Yuri Gagarin unveiled in Islamabad

The Russian Embassy on Friday announced that a monument to Yuri Gagarin, the first man to travel to space and return, was unveiled in Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park.

Gagarin became the first man in space in April 1961, when he uttered the famous words “Let’s go” as his Vostok rocket blasted off from southern Kazakhstan. After a voyage lasting just 108 minutes, the 27-year-old cosmonaut ejected from his capsule and parachuted down into a field in the Saratov region of central Russia.

According to a post on X, the unveiling ceremony was attended by Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, Power Minister Awais Leghari, Russian Ambassador Albert P Khorev, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and pilot-cosmonaut Elena Serova.

“This is the greatest feat in our shared history. A huge number of scientists are engaged in space research. Let this work benefit all countries of the world,” the statement read, quoting Tsivilev.

The post added that the unveiling was scheduled to coincide with the 10th meeting of the Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The embassy extended its gratitude to the International Charitable Fund “Dialogue of Cultures-United World” for providing a bust of Gagarin, the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange for its support in installing it and Pakistani authorities for their assistance in this project.

Tsivilev also announced that next year, a Russia-Pakistan conference on cosmonautics and space infrastructure would be held in Islamabad.