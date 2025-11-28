Ex-MPA told to amend plea for Indian woman’s repatriation

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed former MPA Mahinder Pall Singh to amend his petition seeking the repatriation of an Indian woman, who came to Pakistan, converted to Islam and married a Pakistani citizen.

Justice Farooq Haider took up the petition when the petitioner and his counsel appeared before the court.

The judge directed the petitioner to approach the police for any criminal proceedings and make amendments in the petition with respect to allegations of espionage against the Indian woman, Sarabjeet Kaur and the request for her deportation.

The petition states that Ms Kaur’s disappearance after arriving in Pakistan is a sensitive matter and there is a suspicion that she may be an “Indian spy”.

The petition argues that India granting clearance to Ms Kaur despite her criminal record strengthens concerns about her possible involvement in espionage for India.

Mr Singh asks the court to direct the security agencies to take Ms Kaur into custody and conduct an investigation before deporting her.

Ms Kaur, 48, had arrived here via Wagah border to attend the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion, at Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib.

She embraced Islam and contracted marriage with a local, Nasir Hussain. She was given a Muslim name, Noor, before solemnisation of her nikah.

The couple had also moved the LHC against the alleged harassment by the police. The court had restrained the police from causing harassment to the couple.

