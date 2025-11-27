E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Ex-MPA moves court for Sikh woman’s repatriation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2025
Ex-MPA Mahinder Pall Singh. — Photo via Punjab Assembly’s website.
LAHORE: A former member of the Punjab Assembly has approached the Lahore High Court seeking repatriation of an Indian Sikh woman, who came to Pakistan, converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man.

Ex-MPA Mahinder Pall Singh filed a petition through Advocate Ali Changezi Sandhu, stating that Indian national Sarbajeet Kaur’s disappearance after arriving in Pakistan and contracting marriage with a man from Nankana Sahib, is a sensitive matter.

He says there is an apprehension that the woman may be an Indian spy.

The petitioner also raises the point that despite having criminal record, the Indian government cleared Ms Kaur, which he alleges, strengthens concerns regarding possible espionage for India.

Singh pleads that staying in Pakistan after the expiry of her pilgrimage single-entry visa is illegal and the matter is linked to national security.

The petitioner asks the court to direct security agencies to take Ms Kaur into custody and conduct a through probe.

After the investigation, he says, a direction should be issued to the authorities for her immediate deportation.

Justice Farooq Haider will take up the petition on Thursday (today) as an “objection case” following objections raised by the registrar office.

Sarbajeet Kaur, 48, had arrived here via Wahgha border to attend the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikh religion, at Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib.

She embraced Islam and contracted marriage with a Pakistani citizen, Nasir Hussain. Kaur was given a Muslim name, Noor, before solemnisation of her nikah.

The couple had also moved the LHC against the alleged harassment by the police, which were restrained from harassing them.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

