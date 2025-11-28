Levies Force in Balochistan hit by fake promotions scandal

QUETTA: The Anti-Corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) Balochistan has unearthed a fake promotions scandal in the Levies Force.

According to the ACE, former section officer of the Levies Force, clerk/junior clerk, Risaldar, and assistant/acting private secretary have been arrested, while raids are going on to arrest other accused. It said that a secret report, various complaints and information circulating on social media led to a formal inquiry on the issue.

ACE officials reviewed the record and discovered that 20 Levies personnel in Zhob were illegally promoted from Grade-7 to Havaldar (Grade-9) through forgery. Illegal promotions of six Levies Force officials in Kachhi district were also confirmed, and promotions from Risaldar to Risaldar Major in Qila Saifullah and other districts were found to be fake.

Investigations reve­aled that multiple officials were involved in preparing fake promotion orders, forging signatures, and altering records. During the ongoing action, former section officer Jamshed Gul, Levies Force clerk/junior clerk Syed Abid Shah, Risaldar Muhammad Tahir, and Assistant/Acting Private Secretary Saleem Lashari were arrested.

Risaldars Abdullah Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Syed Tariq Shah, and Muha­mmad Arif were found involved in illegal promotions, and raids are being conducted for their arrest.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025