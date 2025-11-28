E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Levies Force in Balochistan hit by fake promotions scandal

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 28, 2025
Undated Image shows four security personnel at an unspecified location. — Reuters/File
Undated Image shows four security personnel at an unspecified location. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: The Anti-Corruption Estab­lishment (ACE) Balochistan has unearthed a fake promotions scandal in the Levies Force.

According to the ACE, former section officer of the Levies Force, clerk/junior clerk, Risaldar, and assistant/acting private secretary have been arrested, while raids are going on to arrest other accused. It said that a secret report, various complaints and information circulating on social media led to a formal inquiry on the issue.

ACE officials reviewed the record and discovered that 20 Levies personnel in Zhob were illegally promoted from Grade-7 to Havaldar (Grade-9) through forgery. Illegal promotions of six Levies Force officials in Kachhi district were also confirmed, and promotions from Risaldar to Risaldar Major in Qila Saifullah and other districts were found to be fake.

Investigations reve­aled that multiple officials were involved in preparing fake promotion orders, forging signatures, and altering records. During the ongoing action, former section officer Jamshed Gul, Levies Force clerk/junior clerk Syed Abid Shah, Risaldar Muhammad Tahir, and Assistant/Acting Private Secretary Saleem Lashari were arrested.

Risaldars Abdullah Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Syed Tariq Shah, and Muha­mmad Arif were found involved in illegal promotions, and raids are being conducted for their arrest.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe