UAE not issuing visas to Pakistanis, interior ministry official tells Senate body

Nadir Guramani | Abdullah Momand | News Desk Published November 27, 2025
In this file photo, UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai. — Reuters/File
Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates had not been issuing visas to Pakistanis.

The additional secretary made this revelation during a meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, further stating that Saudi Arabia and the UAE had “stopped short of imposing a ban on the Pakistani passport”.

“If a ban is imposed, getting it removed would be difficult,” he warned.

The official said that currently, the UAE was only issuing visas to blue and diplomatic passport holders.

Separately, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, who heads the Senate committee on human rights, also confirmed that the interior ministry official’s remarks to Dawn. She said the bar was attributed to concerns about people travelling to the UAE and “getting involved in criminal activities”.

The committee was told that the UAE was not issuing visas to Pakistanis and that very few had been issued in the recent past “after much difficulty”, she said.

Meanwhile, a senior diplomat in the UAE embassy, who wished not to be named, dismissed social media speculation that there was a ban on visas for Pakistanis. Answering a question related to the purported “ban”, he told Dawn that “there’s no ban on visas for Pakistani citizens.”

UAE envoy shares steps to facilitate visa processing

On the other hand, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Salem M. Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi shared “major UAE visa facilitation reforms for Pakistanis” with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb today, the latter’s ministry said.

The reforms discussed during their meeting in Islamabad included online visa processing, e-visas without passport stamping, and faster system-to-system linkages, the finance ministry said on X.

Nearly 500 visas were being processed daily at the newly launched UAE Visa Centre in Pakistan, the statement added, further outlining reforms shared by the envoy.

Ambassador Al Zaabi emphasised boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and cultural ties, while “appreciating the longstanding contributions of Pakistanis working in the UAE”.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the fraternal, strategic, and economic partnership between their countries, the statement said.

They also reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and agreed to continue working closely to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment, technology, people-to-people ties and other areas, it added.

Past UAE visa issues

Visa rejections were also faced by Pakistani citizens in early July, which prompted Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to raise the issue with his UAE counterpart.

In a meeting on July 11, UAE Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured Naqvi of “full support” in expediting visas for Pakistani citizens as the Pakistani minister sought “relaxation in visa policies”.

In April, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi announced that visa issues had been resolved and Pakistanis could now avail a five-year visa.

This came after the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, in January, was told that some visas to the UAE had been “unofficially closed”.

Overseas Employment Promoter Aisam Baig had said the above, adding that the UAE government had reservations that Pakistanis on “visit visas, not work visas”, resort to begging in the country.

However, the committee’s chairman, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, said there were “no restrictions on work visas” for Pakistanis travelling to the Gulf country.

Pak UAE Ties
Pakistan

Nadir Guramani is a journalist and anchorperson for Dawn News (TV) with 17 years of experience. His reporting covers parliamentary affairs, foreign policy, politics, climate change, and human rights. He can be found on X at @nguramani.

Abdullah Momand is a journalist with Dawn News (TV) with seven years of experience across both print and electronic media. His reporting focuses on diplomacy, governance, and conflict. He can be found on X at @AbdullahMomandJ.

M. Saeed
Nov 27, 2025 05:15pm
Recently, Pakistani Police had secured the help of INTERPOL to secure the arrests of many criminals from the middle east and bring them back to Pakistan for facing the law. Therefore, further issuing visas to those countries now require rigid screening.
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 27, 2025 05:55pm
Brotherly love.
Recommend 0
Chaman
Nov 27, 2025 06:18pm
What a great brotherly treatment
Recommend 0
GVG
Nov 27, 2025 06:38pm
This the stark reality of the country's standing internationally. There is no pointing in thinking all is well and fooling people.
Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
Nov 27, 2025 06:57pm
If they don't lift the visa ban immediately we should retaliate in the same coin.
Recommend 0
Shakil Khan
Nov 27, 2025 07:37pm
if they are not issuing visas, whats the purpose of their airline flying to every city in Pakistan, lets restrict that too. they are ok to take passengers from Pakistan but not allowing visas.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Nov 27, 2025 07:52pm
So who is actually correct? Are visas being issued or are they not?
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Nov 27, 2025 08:33pm
Why are they not issuing visas?
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 27, 2025 08:41pm
Yes, there is a serious issue . This blanket ban is affecting all Pakistani’s even if they are residing in KSA or other Gulf countries &’applying for a visit visa to the UAE. White collar , Blue collar or whatever , no one is escaping it.
Recommend 0
RS
Nov 27, 2025 09:14pm
The United Arab Emirates Govt is 100 percent right
Recommend 0
Dias
Nov 27, 2025 11:00pm
Fourth worst passport in the world.
Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 28, 2025 01:40am
Pakistan is a prospective superpower. Why is UAE doing this?
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 28, 2025 02:22am
They are looking for their security not charity.
Recommend 0
Shaz
Nov 28, 2025 05:43am
Educate the people to behave themselves overseas. They all indulge in criminal activities ! No skills and no education. It’s high time the newspapers and tv channels tell these people how to behave overseas and teach them about honesty. And not yo force their woman to wear burka !!
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Nov 28, 2025 05:56am
Pakistan should complete boycott using UAE products starting from their airlines. No one should use emirates or etihad airways to travel. UAE is an Indian dominated country like Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Logic
Nov 28, 2025 06:22am
This says it all
Recommend 0
Today
Nov 28, 2025 11:42am
Heard last time that stature has increased internationally
Recommend 0
Paul
Nov 28, 2025 12:35pm
Another feature in the Pakistan cap
Recommend 0
Jawad raza
Nov 28, 2025 05:39pm
Hello sir ! It's me Jawad raza from Pakistan I'm associate engineer civil technology. 3 year experience as a site engineer. All documents attested from MOFA IBCC and Dubai embassy. I applied for visa many times but maximum companies not provide visa. I'm educated person. I know the rolls of UAE and also I visited Dubai in 2023 for 2 moths
Recommend 0
BP suman
Nov 28, 2025 10:36pm
@Mohsin, If you boycott Etihad and other airlines of Middle East… be rest assured Pakistanis will not be able to travel anywhere in the world. PIA is a dead horse.
Recommend 0
Hamza
Nov 29, 2025 01:06pm
Its 100% accurate news, they are rejecting Pakistani Visas, not only new but for the worker's, small businesses owners who don't have Golden Visa, Rejecting percentage 99.99% for Pakistani Passport.
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 29, 2025 02:56pm
A foreign embassy has limited access to know a person's profile, intent, and history. It is on the government's part to make sure that the people who leave the country are expected to behave. It is a sad fact that not every citizen of Pakistan is eligible to leave the country for touring purposes. Another sad reality is that Pakistanis (our government) exploited the UAE and KSA. These countries were among the last few countries that used to grant visas to Pakistanis quite easily. But, alas!
Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 29, 2025 02:58pm
@Dr.Mofu, I don't know what you are saying! How many Emirati or Saudi nationals have you seen touring or working in Karachi/Lahore/Islamabad? We are not in a position to even protest it, let alone retaliate against it.
Recommend 0

