Colour-coded waste bins mandatory for plazas, offices

LAHORE: The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made the installation of five colour-coded waste bins mandatory at all commercial centres, shopping malls, plazas, office buildings and educational institutions across the province.

The directive, issued by EPA Punjab Director General Imran Haamid Sheikh, requires immediate placement of bins for segregating paper, glass, organic, metal and plastic waste at source.

According to the EPA, any facility failing to comply with the instructions will face action under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act.

Officials said the decision comes as part of the provincial government’s broader strategy to reduce pressure on waste management systems, improve recycling efficiency and promote sustainable environmental practices.

The EPA noted that mixed and unsegregated waste has significantly burdened disposal sites, and that source-level segregation is essential for improving waste handling.

The initiative is also aligned with international commitments, including Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11 on sustainable cities and SDG 13 on climate action. The chief minister, officials added, has instructed strict monitoring to ensure that all commercial and institutional establishments adhere to the new standards.

The district administrations have been directed to carry out inspections and issue notices to non-compliant units, with the EPA warning of “zero tolerance” under environmental laws.

According to the official order, the five mandatory bins are classified as yellow bin for paper waste (paper, cartons, packaging), green for glass waste (bottles, jars, laboratory glassware), grey for organic/biodegradable waste (food scraps, fruit peels, garden waste), red for metal waste (aluminium cans, tins, metal scrap) and orange bin for plastic waste (wrappers, bottles, disposable items).

The order has come into force immediately and will remain effective until amended or withdrawn.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025