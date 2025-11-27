3 kids die in landmine blast inside home in Bolan

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Three children were killed and three others injured when a landmine exploded in the Sanni Shoran area of Bolan on Wednesday.

Police said the device had been planted inside the home of a local named Abdul Hayee Jatoi. The explosion occurred while children were playing in the house.

“One of the children stepped on the landmine, resulting in a powerful blast. Three children died on the spot,” senior police officer Jan Muhammad Khosa told Dawn, adding that three others, including two boys and a young girl, were seriously injured.

Security forces and police reached the site soon after the incident and shifted the bodies and the injured to the district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Nadeem Ahmed, Soma Khan and a teenage girl, Bakhtawar Bibi. Police said an investigation was under way to determine how the landmine was planted inside the house.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025