E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Shepherd killed in South Waziristan landmine blast

Our Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A minor shepherd lost his live in a bomb blast in Upper South Waziristan’s Tiarza tehsil on Monday, the police said.

They said that the explosion occurred when Mian Din Mehsud, 12, was grazing his goats in a hilly terrain in Mantoi area. The blast was heard from a distance, prompting nearby residents to rush to the site.

Deputy commissioner Asmatullah Wazir confirmed the incident and directed officials to ensure all possible assistance was provided to the bereaved family.

Local elders have demanded immediate financial support for the family of the deceased. They also urged the authorities to implement a coordinated and effective plan for clearing the area of landmines and other unexploded ordnance.

Upper South Waziristan has experienced numerous such incidents over the past several years, resulting in the loss of many lives, mostly children. Many of the victims have also sustained permanent disabilities.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

