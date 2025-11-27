Trump rages at report about his ‘frailty’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump raged on Wednesday at a New York Times report that focused on his age and growing signs of fatigue, insisting that he is full of energy and calling the woman author of the article “ugly.”

“I have never worked so hard in my life. Yet despite all of this, the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon-to-fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite,” the 79-year-old Republican posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump is the oldest person ever to have assumed the US presidency, and the job has clearly weighed on him since starting a second term in January.

But in the lengthy post, sprinkled with all-caps and a misspelling, Trump said the Times article published on Tuesday ignored his output.

He listed what he said were his many accomplishments, ranging from the election victory last year to a strong US stock market and the settling of wars abroad.

He also boasted that he recently underwent a “perfect physical exam and a comprehensive cognitive test (‘that was aced’) just recently taken”.

Trump remains an omnipresent figure in the media, frequently fielding questions from journalists for marathon sessions — in sharp contrast to his predecessor, Joe Biden, who left office at 81.

But while the White House public relations machine continues to portray Trump as impro­-bably virile — creating AI-generated pictures of him as muscle-bound superheroes and warriors — the Republican is visibly slowing down.

The report in the influential Times noted that Trump has sharply reduced his public events and domestic travel, compared to his first term, and generally runs a public schedule between the hours of noon and 5:00 pm.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025