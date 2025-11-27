E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Trump rages at report about his ‘frailty’

AFP Published November 27, 2025
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media (not pictured) as he departs for Asia from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on October 24. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media (not pictured) as he departs for Asia from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on October 24. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump raged on Wednesday at a New York Times report that focused on his age and growing signs of fatigue, insisting that he is full of energy and calling the woman author of the article “ugly.”

“I have never worked so hard in my life. Yet despite all of this, the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon-to-fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite,” the 79-year-old Republican posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump is the oldest person ever to have assumed the US presidency, and the job has clearly weighed on him since starting a second term in January.

But in the lengthy post, sprinkled with all-caps and a misspelling, Trump said the Times article published on Tuesday ignored his output.

He listed what he said were his many accomplishments, ranging from the election victory last year to a strong US stock market and the settling of wars abroad.

He also boasted that he recently underwent a “perfect physical exam and a comprehensive cognitive test (‘that was aced’) just recently taken”.

Trump remains an omnipresent figure in the media, frequently fielding questions from journalists for marathon sessions — in sharp contrast to his predecessor, Joe Biden, who left office at 81.

But while the White House public relations machine continues to portray Trump as impro­-bably virile — creating AI-generated pictures of him as muscle-bound superheroes and warriors — the Republican is visibly slowing down.

The report in the influential Times noted that Trump has sharply reduced his public events and domestic travel, compared to his first term, and generally runs a public schedule between the hours of noon and 5:00 pm.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

World

Read more

kamal chowkidar
Nov 27, 2025 09:42pm
"Trump rages at report about his ‘frailty’". Trump is making people's head spin every day.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe