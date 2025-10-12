Trump has ‘cardiac age’ of 65-year-old, says doctor

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump was found to be in “exceptional health” in a medical evaluation, the US president’s doctor said in a memo released by the White House on Friday, with his “cardiac age” 14 years younger than in “chronological age.”

Trump, 79, was the oldest person to assume the US presidency when he retook the White House in January, and he is the second oldest person to ever serve as the country’s president.

In office, the Republican president has maintained a high-tempo schedule and a fondness for red meat. On Sunday, he plans to travel to the Middle East after brokering a Gaza ceasefire deal.

“Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance,” Trump’s physician Sean Barbabella said in the memo, which was made out to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump also received preventive health screenings and immunisations, including annual flu and updated Covid-19 booster vaccinations, in preparation for his upcoming international travel.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025