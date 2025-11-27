E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Use of bamboo scaffolding under scrutiny

Reuters Published November 27, 2025
A fire burns amidst bamboo scaffolding at Wang Fuk Court housing estate, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on Nov 26, 2025, in this still image obtained from a social media video. — Threads/@striking_biking via Reuters
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in three decades has spotlighted its risky use of flammable bamboo scaffolding and mesh for building work in a tradition dating back centuries to mainland China.

There was no hiding the ease with which the fire spread across the green netting and sent bamboo lattices crashing to the ground in flames.

For decades in the skyscraper-strewn former British colony, bamboo has been the material of choice for scaffolding - cheap, abundant and flexible — bound together with nylon cords.

The craft originated on mainland China where bamboo, viewed as symbolising grace and moral fortitude, has since ancient times been a cornerstone of architecture, even reputedly used for scaffolding and tools in building of the Great Wall.

Now, though, it has been phased out there for sturdier metal scaffolding and clamps. But Hong Kong, despite its modernity, still has around 2,500 registered bamboo scaffolding masters plying their trade.

The number of metal scaffolders is around triple that. Small teams of scaffolders scrambling up vertiginous gleaming facades to sheathe a building in a matter of weeks is an iconic sight in the global financial hub.

The bamboo lattices are also often used alongside green construction mesh to prevent debris from injuring passers-by, as was the case in the tower blocks at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, the scene of Wednesday’s tragedy.

Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said a task force had been set up to investigate the cause of the blaze.

“An independent review unit will investigate whether the building’s exterior walls meet the fire retardant standard,” he told a press conference.

“If there’s any wrongdoing we’ll pursue accountability in accordance with laws and regulations.”

Scaffolding checks promised

He also said the government would take special action against ongoing projects, checking whether scaffolding mesh materials meet fire retardant standards and other safety standards.

In March, the government said 50 per cent of new public works contracts would be required to use metal scaffolding going forward.

But the emphasis appeared to be more on worker safety rather than fire risks. There were 22 deaths involving bamboo scaffolders between 2019 and 2024, according to official figures.

Despite the safety push, Hong Kong’s secretary for labour Chris Sun said in July that “the government has no intention to ban the use of bamboo scaffolds at the moment”.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

