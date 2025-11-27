E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Laos end Pakistan’s winning streak in U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Agencies Published November 27, 2025
Pakistan were beat 2-1 by Laos in the U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday. — Photo via Asian Football Confederation
BISHKEK: Laos impressed to end Pakistan’s two-match winning streak with a 2-1 victory in the U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday.

Laos struck first when Palindeth Phettakounh drifted to the back post in the ninth minute to nod home Anoulak Singsavang’s corner delivery.

Pakistan then controlled the match but had to wait until the first minute of added time to draw level through Muhammad Abdullah’s towering header from Abdul Samad’s inswinging cross from the left.

The South Asian side went close in the 58th minute after confusion in the Laos box but Abdullah could only lob the ball wide.

Laos took advantage to score the winner in the 72nd minute when Odin Siphanit converted his penalty after Sitthilath Chantamaly had been fouled by Nadeem Hussain.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

