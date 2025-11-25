E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Pakistan down Kyrgyz Republic in U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Agencies Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BISHKEK: Pakistan impre­ssed again in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers beating Kyrgyz Republic 3-1 on Monday.

Pakistan had the brighter start and got the opening goal in the ninth minute in a fortuitous manner after Kyrgyz Republic custodian Daniel Kuluev let Mohammad Mustafa’s shot escape his clutches and land in the net.

At the other end, Samar Razzaq produced a brilliant reflex save to push Ulukbek Ishenbaev’s strike from close range onto the bar.

The national youth side benefited from another defensive error from the group hosts in the 23rd minute, Kuluev rushed out of his box to head clear but the ball landed nicely for Abdul Samad who volleyed into the empty goalmouth.

Razzaq was the saviour for Pakistan again in the 65th minute, tipping Aliiar Alisherov’s cross-cum-shot on to the post.

Kyrgyz Republic pulled a goal back in the 65th minute after Artem Potorochin’s strong challenge saw the ball roll nicely for Ishenbaev to lift past Razzaq.

Pakistan rode the heavy pressure before a breakaway goal in the 83rd minute sealed their win, M0hammad Abdu­llah found Muhammad Essa who thumped his shot high into the roof of the net.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Sport

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe