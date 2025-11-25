Pakistan down Kyrgyz Republic in U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

BISHKEK: Pakistan impre­ssed again in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers beating Kyrgyz Republic 3-1 on Monday.

Pakistan had the brighter start and got the opening goal in the ninth minute in a fortuitous manner after Kyrgyz Republic custodian Daniel Kuluev let Mohammad Mustafa’s shot escape his clutches and land in the net.

At the other end, Samar Razzaq produced a brilliant reflex save to push Ulukbek Ishenbaev’s strike from close range onto the bar.

The national youth side benefited from another defensive error from the group hosts in the 23rd minute, Kuluev rushed out of his box to head clear but the ball landed nicely for Abdul Samad who volleyed into the empty goalmouth.

View this post on Instagram

Razzaq was the saviour for Pakistan again in the 65th minute, tipping Aliiar Alisherov’s cross-cum-shot on to the post.

Kyrgyz Republic pulled a goal back in the 65th minute after Artem Potorochin’s strong challenge saw the ball roll nicely for Ishenbaev to lift past Razzaq.

Pakistan rode the heavy pressure before a breakaway goal in the 83rd minute sealed their win, M0hammad Abdu­llah found Muhammad Essa who thumped his shot high into the roof of the net.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025