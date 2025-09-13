E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Essa upbeat about Pakistan’s chances in SAFF U-17 event in Sri Lanka

Kashif Abbasi Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 11:11am
Pakistan’s football squad for the SAFF U-17 Championship, which starts in Sri Lanka on Sept 15, 2025. — X/TheRealPFF
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain and the national U-17 team’s assistant coach Mohammad Essa is optimistic about the side’s chances to make a mark in the SAFF U-17 Championship, which starts in Sri Lanka on Monday.

“The team looks balanced and we are hopeful of good results,” he told Dawn on the sidelines of the youth team’s training camp at the Jinnah Stadium here on Friday, adding that Pakistan was full of talented players, picked through tryouts by head coach Nasir Ismail.

“Myself and the head coach have made efforts to help the players enhance their skills and preparing them for competition.”

Pakistan have been placed in Group ‘B’ alongside India, Maldives, and Bhutan. The national side will begin its campaign against Bhutan on September 16, face Maldives on September 19, and conclude the group stage with the match against India on September 22.

Pakistan U-17 squad:

Goalkeepers: Samar Razzaq, Khalil Jibran and Adil Ali Khan

Defenders: Nadeem Hussain, Moha­mmad Alam, Mohammad Masood, Mohammad Zub­air, Shahid Anjum, Aabiss Raza, Azizullah

Midfielders: Mustafa Israr, Abdul Samad, Ibrahim Asif, Moha­mmad Talha, Haroon Rasheed, Moha­mmad Essa, Saad Tiwana

Forwards: Mohammad Abdu­llah, Mansoor Ahmed, Hasnain Wali Raza, Mohammad Owais, Hamza Yasir, Syed Shahram

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

