ATP Challenger Cup, CAS International Squash Championship begin today

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is set to host two major international sports events from Monday as the first-ever ATP Challenger Cup Pakistan and the Chief of Air Staff International Squash Championship get underway, featuring dozens of foreign and local players.

The ATP Challenger Cup will take place at the Pakistan Tennis Federation’s SDA Complex, while the squash championship will be staged at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

Two qualifying matches for the tennis event were held on Sunday. Pakistan’s Samir Iftikhar eased past compatriot Ahmad Nael Qureshi 6-2, 6-0, while Yousaf Khalil defeated Barkatullah Khan 6-4, 6-3.

The Challenger Cup runs from Nov 24 to 30 with a 32-player main draw.

Sweden’s Elias Ymer, ranked 169 in the world, leads the seedings and enters as favourite. Britain’s Jay Clarke (No. 213) and Georgia’s Saba Purtseladze (No. 290) are also among the top contenders.

Six other players fall within the 400–600 ranking bracket, while several lower-ranked internationals — including Italy’s Simone Agostini (No. 2138) — will also feature.

Pakistan has awarded wild cards to Muzammil Murtaza, Mohammad Shoaib and veteran Aqeel Khan.

Former player Mushaf Zia told Dawn that Pakistani players must take full advantage of the opportunity to earn ranking points.

Meanwhile, 17 foreign players will contest the CAS–Serena Hotels International Squash Championship, scheduled from Nov 24 to 28. According to the Pakistan Squash Federation, players from the Czech Republic, Egypt, Hong Kong-China, Japan, Malaysia and Switzerland will participate alongside seven Pakistanis.

World No. 42 Karim El Hamamy of Egypt is the top seed, while Pakistan’s Noor Zaman, ranked 43rd, is seeded second. The main draw features 24 players, with the final set for Nov 28.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025