SHO’s minor son, nephew gunned down in Kandhkot targeted attack

SUKKUR: Unknown assailants shot dead the 10-year-old son of a police officer and his nephew in a targeted attack in Kandhkot when they were heading towards their school from their village in a rickshaw on Wednesday, police said.

They said that victim Muzammil and Gul Hassan were the son and nephew of Bakhshapur SHO Sikandar Panhwar.

Four men riding on motorcycles intercepted their rickshaw and sprayed it with bullets on a section of the Ghouspur Road along the Abdul Hakeem Bijarani village within the remit of the Jamal police station near Tangwani town.

The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Later, the corpses were handed over to the heirs.

The police said that the criminals had previously threatened SHO Panhwar and had also attacked his house in the past.

SHO Panhwar had served at various police stations and was constantly taking action against criminal elements. He was at the forefront of operations against criminals, and though he had been receiving threats for a long time, he continued his fight against them.

The funeral prayers for Muzammil and Gul Hassan were offered in their village, Abdul Haq Panhwar. SSP Muhammad Murad Ghanghro, various police officers, political, religious leaders, social activists and a large number of people attended their last rites.

The deceased were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard amid moving scenes.

The police said an operation was launched and soon the killers would be brought to justice.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025