E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Two men gunned down in Hyderabad ‘targeted attack’

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published November 20, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

HYDERABAD: Two men were gunned down in Noorani Basti in a suspected targeted attack on Wednesday, officials said.

They said that assailants riding on motorbikes emerged at ‘Kaka Saeen Hotel’ near Mustafa Park within the remit of the Pinyari police station, opened indiscriminate fire on Zubair alias Jibbi and Asif Ghauri alias Chian and rode away.

Suffering multiple bullet wounds, both the men were taken to the Liaquat University Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police Surgeon Dr Mohammad Wasim said Zubair and Asif suffered 22 and 12 bullet wounds, respectively.

MQM-P lawmaker accused of involvement in double murder

Hyderabad SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio told Dawn that initial investigations revealed that Zubair was recently released from prison after serving life imprisonment in the murder case of one Rafiq Qureshi alias Bholu.

He said the double murder was allegedly carried out by Bholu’s nephews. However, further investigations were underway, he said.

Relatives and friends of the deceased along with a large number of residents of the area arrived at the mortuary. They tried to attack a suspect Mukhtar – who happened to be spotted outside the mortuary. Policemen from Market police station locked him in MLO’s office. Until a police mobile arrived he remained present there. Market police then shifted him to undisclosed location.

According to Siraj Qureshi, Zubair’s elder brother Mukhtar was the nephew of one Rafiq councilor who was connected to the matter. He and his brothers, Muzamil and Nisar, accused an MQM-P’s Sindh Assembly member from the area, Nasir Qureshi, of being involved in the double murder. But the MPA outright dismissed the charges.

“Rafiq councilor and his henchmen were visiting the area of Mustafa Park where Zubair was building a monument in memory of Pakistan Army’s martyrs. I knew them personally and today they killed my brother,” Siraj shouted outside the mortuary. Siraj alleged that Nasir Qureshi was issuing them threats that they should not build the monument as an MQM’s plaque was also erected there. He claimed that the assailants were relatives of the lawmaker.

Muzamil told journalists in the hospital that the issue of old enmity had been settled in the past. He said now the MPA was objecting to building of the monument and that’s why threats were being issued. He said the assailants had been identified.

Nisar Qureshi, Zubair’s brother, told Dawn that Zubair was released from prison in this year’s Ramazan after serving life term in the murder case of Rafiq alias Bholu Qureshi who was gunned down in Paretabad around 15 years ago. He said Bholu’s supporters had tried to target him previously as well.

MPA Nasir Qureshi told Dawn on phone that Bholu Qureshi was indeed his distant relative, but Zubair was also his friend and he often approached him to seek help for different matters of the area for which he as MPA cooperated with him. He demanded transparent investigation of the double murder.

He rejected Siraj’s charges of issuing any sort of threat to Zubair and said the plaque of the MQM’s MPA pertained to the period early 2000 when Akram Adil was party’s MPA in Altaf Hussain-led MQM. “At that time I was studying in college and that plaque was fixed for development works,” he said. He later issued a formal statement as well.

Following the postmortem, the heirs placed the bodies near Akbar CNG in the area of Baldia police station in protest, blocking both sides of the National Highway. Police from different police stations was called.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Mohammad Hussain Khan is a staff reporter and investigative journalist for Dawn based in Hyderabad, where he has worked since 1994. He covers governance, agriculture, and water resources, as well as health, the environment, and the judicial system.

Mohammad Hussain Khan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe