Your chill exam routine

When exams get close, the world around you suddenly feels like an examination hall. Whether you like or hate studies, it’s a fact that you have to appear in exams anyhow.

So let’s keep things simple and gentle. You don’t have to overload yourself. I respect your feelings, so all you need is a set routine that doesn’t fight your inner self.

Reset your mood

If you’re stressed or irritated, do a small reset. Wash your face, fix your posture, do something that makes your mood better. This way, studying will feel less like punishment.

Study in small chunks

Tell yourself: “I’ll just do one thing.” One topic. One page. One idea. Once your brain warms up, it usually keeps going without messing up.

Follow the 20 + 5 minute rule

For all those who don’t like to study, follow the ‘20 minutes of study and 5 minutes of break’ rule. You won’t burn out.

Write the points in your own wild style

Doodles, arrows, messy handwriting, whatever works. Your brain remembers what you create.

Explain things aloud

It sounds weird, but it works 90 percent of the time. As you speak out loud, even to imaginary people, your mode will shift from student to teacher. You’ll correct yourself as you speak and this way, you learn better.

Don’t chase perfection

Exam season isn’t the time for artistic notes, reinventing physics or waking up a new person one morning. Aim for “I understand this enough to survive.”

Your body plays a huge role too

Avoid junk food, especially now, when winter is already here. This is the time when your body needs warm, energetic foods, so eat as healthy as you can. You can’t fall sick by drinking chilled drinks and eating ice cream. Drink hot or warm beverages and soups. And, yes, don’t forget dark chocolate, eat it when the course gets on your nerves.

Drink water

Do you know that half the time the feeling “I can’t concentrate” is a signal that your body is dehydrated? It doesn’t have enough water reserves and is dehydrated. So drink water more often, and always keep a bottle with you.

Don’t destroy your sleep

Studying late at night and thinking you are doing a good job is the worst thing you can do to yourself. Your brain literally files and organises everything while you sleep. A tired brain reads the page but remembers nothing. So sleep at the right time, get your full dose of rest and study accordingly.

Move your body a little

A 10-minute walk, stretching or even fixing your room for two minutes opens up your mind and refreshes you. Stuck energy makes you annoyed; moving clears that fog.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 29th, 2025