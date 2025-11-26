E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Special ceremony held in honour of country’s last CJCSC at Joint Staff Headquarters

News Desk Published November 26, 2025
Outgoing CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza addresses a farewell ceremony at Joint Staff Headquarters on November 26. — Screengrab via ISPR
Outgoing CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza addresses a farewell ceremony at Joint Staff Headquarters on November 26. — Screengrab via ISPR
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A special ceremony was held at Joint Staff Headquarters on Wednesday to bid farewell to the country’s last Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who has completed 40 years of service, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Gen Mirza’s tenure as CJCSC will end on November 27 (tomorrow), as the office will be abolished as per the recent 27th Constitutional Amendment. He has conducted farewell visits to both civilian and military leadership in the past several days.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the outgoing CJCSC was presented with a guard of honour by a contingent comprising personnel from the three services. The event was attended by former CJCSCs and senior military officers from the army, navy and air force.

A contingent of soldiers from the three services present a guard of honour to outgoing CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters on November 26. — Screengrab via ISPR
A contingent of soldiers from the three services present a guard of honour to outgoing CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters on November 26. — Screengrab via ISPR

“In his address, the outgoing CJCSC expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting him the strength to perform his duties with dedication, professionalism and selfless devotion,” the statement read, adding that he paid tribute to the armed forces and martyrs for their sacrifices.

“He (Gen Mirza) highlighted that in the current geo-strategic environment, strong national defence is an essential pillar of national security and reaffirmed that the nation’s defence remains impregnable and our valiant officers and soldiers stand ever-ready to make it even more formidable,” the ISPR said.

Abolition of the CJCSC office

Earlier this month, the national security establishment was restructured through an amendment in Article 243 of the Constitution and the subsequent changes in the legislation governing the Army, Air Force and Navy.

The legislation also abolished the office of CJCSC, the tri-service post designed to maintain institutional balance and coordination within the armed forces.

The dissolution of the chairman’s office, effective November 27, would formally end nearly five decades of joint-service representation in armed forces decision-making, at least during wartime.

Pakistan

Read more

Kamran J
Nov 26, 2025 05:35pm
Test Comment
Recommend 0
Hamid
Nov 26, 2025 05:45pm
Farewell General. Thank you for your Service. I wished to see you as an Acting General but things got changed
Recommend 0
A. Kumar
Nov 26, 2025 06:17pm
Congaratualtion!..
Recommend 0
Syed Nasheed Ahmed
Nov 26, 2025 07:07pm
The 27th Amendment has not only dismantled the Independence of the Judiciary, it has also destroyed the Military Structure.
Recommend 0
FEROZE KHAN
Nov 26, 2025 10:05pm
Thank you for your service to the nation.
Recommend 0
Dr. Hujjathullah M H. Babu Sahib
Nov 26, 2025 10:06pm
Pakistan simply can't afford to be lax on national defence !
Recommend 0
Moe
Nov 27, 2025 08:29am
The quiet general
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe