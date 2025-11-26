Professionalism of armed forces during Marka-i-Haq enhanced Pakistan’s global stature, says COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday lauded the “professionalism, resolve and commitment” demonstrated by the armed forces during Marka-i-Haq, stressing that it “enhanced” Pakistan’s global stature.

The Pakistan Army had named the period of conflict with India, from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, as Marka-i-Haq in May.

The army chief made the remarks while addressing the participants of the National Security Workshop–27 who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The professionalism, resolve, and commitment of the armed forces displayed during Marka-i-Haq [have] enhanced the global stature of Pakistan,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

In his remarks, the army chief stressed that Pakistan was a “country of consequence and is destined to reach its rightful place in the comity of nations”.

“Our greatest strength lies in national unity, and together, we shall defeat the nefarious designs of our foes,” the ISPR quoted him as saying.

According to the ISPR, the army chief also highlighted the “fluid regional environment shaped by heightened geopolitical competition, cross-border terrorism, and hybrid threats”.

“He underscored that despite complex challenges, including externally supported militancy and information-centric warfare, Pakistan’s armed forces, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement institutions continue to demonstrate unwavering professionalism and resolve to safeguard national security,” the ISPR said.

COAS Munir also reiterated that the territorial integrity, security, and protection of every Pakistani citizen was “paramount for the Pakistan Army and will not be compromised under any circumstances”.

He also reaffirmed the army’s commitment to supporting federal and provincial governments.

“Coordinated national efforts and institutional synergy are vital for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity,” the ISPR quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the ISPR statement said the participants of the workshop were briefed on ongoing national efforts against illegal activities, including the crackdown on smuggling, narcotics trafficking, and organised criminal networks that adversely impact security.

It added that updates were also shared on enhanced border controls and the repatriation of illegal foreigners, aimed at maintaining internal order and protecting national interests.

The May conflict between Pakistan and India was sparked by an attack on tourists in occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi, without evidence, linked with Pakistan. Islamabad strongly denied responsibility while calling for a neutral investigation .

After New Delhi launched deadly air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir on May 7, Pakistan said it downed five Indian planes in air-to-air combat, later raising the tally to seven .