E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Taiwan plans extra $40 billion in defence spending to counter China

Reuters Published November 26, 2025
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks at a press conference on defence spending in Taipei, Taiwan November 26, 2025. — Reuters
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks at a press conference on defence spending in Taipei, Taiwan November 26, 2025. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Taiwan will introduce a $40 billion supplementary defence budget to underscore its determination to defend itself in the face of a rising threat from China, President Lai Ching-te said on Wednesday.

Unveiling the T$1.25 trillion ($39.89bn) package, Lai said history had proven that trying to compromise in the face of aggression brought nothing but “enslavement”.

“There is no room for compromise on national security,” he said at a press conference in the presidential office.

“National sovereignty and the core values of freedom and democracy are the very foundation of our nation.”

Lai, who first announced the new spending plan in an op-ed comment in the Washington Post newspaper on Tuesday, said Taiwan was showing its determination to defend itself.

“It is a struggle between defending democratic Taiwan and refusing to submit to becoming ‘China’s Taiwan’,” he added, rather than merely an ideological struggle or a dispute over “unification versus independence”.

China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up military and political pressure over the past five years to assert its claims, which Taipei strongly rejects.

Speaking earlier in Beijing, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan was allowing “external forces” to dictate its decisions.

“They squander funds that could be used to improve people’s livelihoods and develop the economy on purchasing weapons and currying favour with external powers,” the spokesperson, Peng Qingen, told reporters. “This will only plunge Taiwan into disaster.”

As Taiwan faces calls from Washington to spend more on its own defence, mirroring US pressure on Europe, Lai said in August he hoped for a boost in defence spending to five per cent of gross domestic product by 2030.

For 2026, the government plans such spending will reach T$949.5bn ($30.3bn), to stand at 3.32pc of GDP, crossing a 3pc threshold for the first time since 2009, government figures showed. Lai had previously flagged extra defence spending, but had not given details.

The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

But since US President Donald Trump took office in January, it has approved only one new arms sale to Taiwan, a $330-million package for fighter jet and other aircraft parts announced this month.

“The international community is safer today because of the Trump administration’s pursuit of peace through strength,” Lai wrote in The Washington Post

World

Read more

M. Saeed
Nov 26, 2025 12:55pm
It the people of a historic greater region, want a future of tension and hate-free life, they must agree to some political sacrifices for a common good of their populace.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 26, 2025 01:03pm
No matter how much they spend, it's a matter of time before Taiwan joins the union of the People's Republic of China without firing a bullet from either side.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe