FAO’s help sought to tackle agricultural challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan has requested assistance from the Food and Agriculture Organi­sation (FAO) of the United Nat­ions to launch flagship projects aimed at revitalising the agricultural sector, which is facing significant challenges.

During a meeting with a FAO delegation led by the Director of the Land and Water Division, Lifeng Li, the national food security minister, Rana Tanvir Hussain, emphasised that these projects are essential for ensuring long-term food security in Pakistan, as the country struggles with various challenges exacerbated by climate change.

The meeting focused on a range of critical issues affecting Pakistan’s agricultural sector, including challenges with irrigation water availability, water quality concerns, and seed-related issues.

The minister also called for the digitalisation of Pakistan’s agriculture sector, emphasising its importance in enhancing productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. He urged the FAO to assist in implementing modern technologies and digital tools to streamline agricultural processes.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025