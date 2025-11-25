E-Paper | March 02, 2026

‘Cannot ask dictated questions’: Court-appointed lawyer for Imaan, spouse refuses to cross-examine witnesses

Malik Asad Published November 25, 2025
Human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (left) and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha (right), outside a court in Islamabad on November 5. — Screengrab/ File
Human rights activist and lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (left) and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha (right), outside a court in Islamabad on November 5. — Screengrab/ File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The counsel appointed by the court for lawyer and rights activist Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, in a case pertaining to controversial social media posts refused to cross-examine the prosecution’s witnesses on Tuesday, saying that he could not “ask questions dictated” to him.

He also alleged that he was not given enough time to prepare for the case, which was registered by the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Mazari and Chattha have been accused of attempting to incite divisions on linguistic grounds through social media posts and of creating the impression that the armed forces were engaged in terrorism within the country in the case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammed Afzal Majoka resumed proceedings in the case in Islamabad today, where court-appointed defence counsel Advocate Shakeel Jatt alleged he was approached at around 4pm yesterday to represent Imaan and Chattha.

He said that he had not been provided the case file to prepare in time.

Moreover, he said that he had “received 15 questions with the instructions that he should ask them during today’s cross-examination”, without giving any specific details.

Addressing Judge Majoka, he said he was told, “You have to do this tomorrow.”

The lawyer said he could not argue the case under such circumstances.

“I am in favour of a fair trial. I cannot ask questions that are dictated [to me]. My conscience does not allow this,” he said, stressing that every accused person had the right to a fair and impartial trial under the Constitution.

Advocate Jatt sought adequate time from the court to prepare before cross-examining witnesses. He said that without properly studying the case file, he would not be able to fulfil his professional responsibilities.

The judge accepted his request for more time and adjourned the hearing till November 27 (Thursday).

Mazari had previously alleged that the court had “forcibly appointed [a] state defence counsel” for her and Chattha.

Mazari and Chattha were indicted in the case on October 30, a day after the latter was arrested outside the courtroom over non-appearance. Mazari said that there was video evidence of his presence both “inside and outside the courtroom”.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Chattha had maintained that he had appeared in court five minutes ahead of time for the proceedings on October 29, but the judge had issued an arrest warrant “to his face”.

Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

Read more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 25, 2025 02:13pm
As expected.
Recommend 0
Habibullah baig
Nov 25, 2025 02:38pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, i think you meant as "dictated", as per your insider information.
Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Nov 26, 2025 05:53pm
The person trying to dictate strategy to a defence lawyer has caused a mistrial. He/she must be prosecuted. The case has to be moved to a different court & judge to retain credibility.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe