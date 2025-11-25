E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Pakistan carried out strikes in Afghanistan, claims Taliban spokesman

News Desk Published November 25, 2025
Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul. — AFP/File
Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban government in Afghanistan, claimed on Tuesday that Pakistan had carried out overnight strikes in the neighbouring country.

In a post on social media platform X, he said that Pakistan had “bombed” Khost province, and carried out air strikes in Kunar and Paktika provinces.

No official statement has been issued by Pakistan thus far.

The strike was reported the same day a deadly suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters saw three personnel embrace martyrdom and 12 sustain injuries.

Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan have come under strain in recent times as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains the main point of contention between the two countries.

Pakistan has demanded that the rulers in Kabul take action to stop cross-border terrorism, but the Afghan Taliban deny Islamabad’s allegations of terrorists being allowed to use Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

During a process of dialogue, which followed border clashes between the two countries in October, the two sides had met in an effort to work on mechanisms for lasting peace and stability between the two countries.

On October 25, the second round of talks between the two sides began in Istanbul. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar then announced that the talks “failed to bring about any workable solution”.

However, mediators Turkiye and Qatar had intervened and managed to salvage the dialogue process with an October 31 joint statement released by Ankara stating that “further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided” during a principal-level meeting in Istanbul in November.

On November 7, however, after the third round of talks, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that talks addressing cross-border terrorism were “over” and “entered an indefinite phase” as negotiators failed to bridge big differences between the two sides.

Following the failure of the talks, the Afghan Taliban suspended trade ties with Islamabad. Pakistan had already closed its border for trade soon after the October clashes.

Subsequently, Turkiye announced that its top officials would visit Pakistan to discuss tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. Pakistan welcomed Turkiye’s and Doha’s “sincere efforts” on Nov 14, but the delegation’s arrival is still awaited, amid reports of complexities in the process.

Last week, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the resumption of trade with Afghanistan depended on the Taliban regime ending cross-border terrorism, and also linked the fate of key regional energy projects to Kabul halting its support for terrorist groups.

FAZ
Nov 25, 2025 09:23am
I think TTP is using false locations to incite public anger to fuel their own agenda.
Old man&the sea
Nov 25, 2025 09:23am
The only good thing of this regime is their actions against these Afghan mercenaries.
S A Majid
Nov 25, 2025 09:56am
Kharji can't be Mujahid.
AW
Nov 25, 2025 10:37am
How come there was no cross border terrorism and Pakistani army military operations during PM Imran Khan’s 3.5 years tenure? Food for thought!
K
Nov 25, 2025 12:09pm
@AW, why was there no militancy from 2013 to 2018 during Nawaz Sharif's tenure? Food for thought!
M. Saeed
Nov 25, 2025 01:02pm
There has been already the enough of proof that, Taliban Government in Kabul and TTP are hands in gloves in their hate and terror against Pakistan.
Z
Nov 25, 2025 02:55pm
Istanbul isnt the capital of Turkey
Khan
Nov 25, 2025 03:09pm
@AW, There were numerous attacks during IK govt too, Its just a propaganda against the state by Afghans to hide their own dirty games. In 2019-2022 there were many attacks all over Pakistan but there was reduction due to Covid lockdown as well as Taliban-US discussions in Doha in which they gave guarantees to not attack any one if the US hands over Kabul to them but still there were numberious attacks in Pakistan e.g IED blast near Sunerhri Masjid Saddar Peshawar,DI Khan & Waziristan 2019,
Nadeem Shah USA
Nov 26, 2025 06:23pm
Looks like TTA gets all its intel from social media... Seems they have no idea whats happening in their own country. A post on X was abuzz about Afghan infighting responsible for the violence in these areas.
Makhan
Nov 26, 2025 08:36pm
@Old man&the sea, As a pukhtoon, I am totally against any attack on Afghanistan
