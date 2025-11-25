Xi, Trump discuss Taiwan in phone call

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral cooperation and the issue of Taiwan in a phone call on Monday, Beijing’s state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi told Trump the two countries should “maintain momentum in ties”, according to Xinhua, after a meeting last month in South Korea where the two leaders sought to ease a blistering trade war.

Xi also “stressed that Taiwan’s return to China is an important part of the post-war international order”.

Trump and Xi met last month for the first time since 2019, engaging in closely-watched talks as the world’s top two economies have remained locked in a trade war.

The tussle between Washington and Beijing, which encompasses everything from rare earths to soybeans and port fees, has rocked markets.

Xi told Trump that the “successful” meeting in South Korea “helped calibrate the course and inject momentum into the steady forward movement of the giant ship of China-US relations”. Since the meeting, China-US ties have “remained stable and have continued to improve, which has been widely welcomed by both countries and the international community”, Xi added.

