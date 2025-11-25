E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Nigeria moves to bolster security partnership with US

AFP Published November 25, 2025
LAGOS: Nigerian authorities announced on Monday the country had strengthened its “security partnership” with the United States, while again rejecting accusations of targeted persecution against Christians in the west African country.

The announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s threats of military intervention over allegations that anti-government fighters in Nigeria were “killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers”.

A Nigerian delegation, headed by the national security adviser, visited Washington last week to to discuss their concerns.

“Following these engagements, the United States government affirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria,” said the statement from Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the Nigerian president.

He specified that the cooperation includes enhanced intelligence support, expedited processing of defence equipment requests and the “potential provision of excess defence articles”.

Religiously diverse Nigeria is the scene of a number of long-brewing conflicts that have killed both Christians and Muslims, often indiscriminately.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

