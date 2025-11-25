E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Tribunal nullifies JUI-F MNA’s victory

November 25, 2025
JUI-F’s Syed Samiullah. — Photo via NA website
QUETTA: An election tribunal has accepted the petition filed by Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party Chairman Khushhal Khan Kakar for NA-251, declaring the notification of JUI-F’s Syed Samiullah as the returned candidate null and void.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to cancel Mr Samiullah’s notification and hold fresh polling at 22 disputed stations of the constituency.

In his petition, PkNAP chief Kakar alleged gross violations and bogus votes during the 2024 general elections in NA-251 (Zhob/Qila Saifullah/Sherani) and requested that the JUI-F candidate be de-seated and that he himself be notified as the successful candidate.

After hearing the case, the tribunal instead ordered re-polling at the 22 controversial stations.

In a statement, the PkNAP expressed disappointment over the ruling and said that despite presenting undeniable evidence, certified records from all polling stations and what it called solid proof of Mr Kakar’s victory, the decision to order re-polling made no sense.

The party said it had expected the tribunal to uphold Mr Kakar’s success, noting that the ECP had already acknowledged his clear lead on its website, during formal proceedings and through a specially formed inquiry commission.

The statement added that the tribunal had earlier declared Mr Kakar successful and ordered a recount at 22 polling stations only to satisfy the opposing side.

That recount again confirmed Mr Kakar’s lead by more than 4,000 votes, and the result was officially submitted by the returning officer, it said, adding that polling agents and presiding officers also testified in his favour, while the ECP produced complete records supporting his claim.

Terming the order for re-polling disappointing and contrary to electoral justice, the party alleged that Mr Kakar’s original margin of more than 20,000 votes had been unlawfully altered after the Feb 8 elections.

