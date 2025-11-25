‘Karachi Blooms’ inaugurated at Culture Fest

A view of the mural ‘Karachi Blooms’.—Dawn

KARACHI: Arts Council President Ahmed Shah and French artist Chifumi jointly inaugurated an art mural titled ‘Karachi Blooms’ as part of the World Culture Festival on Monday.

According to a press release, the mural is the result of 10 days of tireless work by the French painter.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration, Ahmed Shah said that the media is showcasing the festival’s activities across Pakistan and around the world. “Today we are celebrating this tremendous work by French Artist Chifumi, who worked day and night to create this mural.”

He said: “It is with a very sad heart that we are saying goodbye to Chifumi, but we will invite him again.”

He added that artwork like this mural would be visible throughout the city. “This mural is open to the people of Karachi and social media influencers. I invite all of you to come see this mural with your families. This mural is a symbol of global unity, love and friendship.”

Chifumi said, “This was my first time coming to Pakistan, but not the last. I will definitely come to Pakistan again.”

He expressed gratitude to Ahmed Shah and the entire Arts Council team, hoping that after today, mural art will flourish in Karachi.

Art, theatre and music workshops

Earlier, the day began with a fine arts workshop by Burkina Faso’s artist Adjaratou Ouedraogo, attended by renowned painter Shahid Rassam and a large number of art school students.

Adjaratou Ouedraogo told students about the art of painting, saying, “I play with colours and through my work tell true stories. I learned art myself through hard work and dedication; I never attended any art school.”

She added that when she is happy, she uses deep colours.

The second workshop featured American theatre actress Bonnie J. Evans, who taught creative techniques to Theatre Academy students on how to portray boats, buses, and stairs through acting.

The Arts Council president, Spanish theatre actress Henna and Ustad Mahmood Khan attended along with a large number of students.

Meanwhile, a music workshop featured American cello player Erica Lauren Wise, who informed music enthusiasts about the history of various cello Tunes.

Canadian musician Rizwan Jagani and Pakistan’s Ahsan Bari attended, along with Music Academy students. Erica impressed participants by playing various cello instruments.

“It is a great honour for me to be part of the World Culture Festival. I feel great performing with the Arts Council. We are working on making different compositions with the musicians here. This is a tremendous experience for me. The music I presented was written three hundred years ago,” she said.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025