Murad, Sherry slam Indian defence minister’s remarks on Sindh

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Parliamentary Party Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman have strongly condemned the recent remarks made by India’s Defence Minister regarding Pakistan’s Sindh province.

CM Shah described the remarks as “a historically illiterate and diplomatically reckless statement”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “Sindh chose to separate from the Bombay Presidency in 1936, even before the Partition of Pakistan, because the people of Sindh sought autonomy, dignity and their own political identity. Sindh is an integral, inseparable part of Pakistan — yesterday, today, and forever.”

CM Shah advised India’s defence minister to focus “on his own country’s internal divisions instead of daydreaming about ours”.

Meanwhile, Ms Rehman said that India’s defence minister’s comments are “provocative, revisionist, and deeply irresponsible”, reflecting a dangerous pattern of rhetoric that undermines regional stability and violates internationally recognised norms governing state sovereignty.

She noted that such statements were not just factually baseless but also expose an alarming escalation in expansionist Hindutva narrative within India that has no place in responsible statecraft.

“The Indian Defence Minister’s remarks on Sindh are not only offensive, but expose an aversion or ignorance of history that borders on self-sabotage,” she said.

It may be recalled that India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had in a recent speech said that although Sindh is not part of India today, borders can change in the future and Sindh may return to India.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025