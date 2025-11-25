Lahore High Court restores Imran’s plea seeking cases’ consolidation

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday restored a writ petition of incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan seeking consolidation of proceedings of all cases against him.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum allowed an application filed on behalf of the former prime minister, requesting the court to restore a 2023 petition earlier dismissed for non-prosecution.

After allowing the application, the chief justice fixed the hearing of the writ petition for Tuesday (today).

Previously, a law officer had informed the court that a total of 107 cases related to May 9 riots were pending adjudication against the petitioner.

Imran Khan had filed the petition in 2023 before his conviction in Toshakhana reference.

The petition stated that the cases were lodged against the petitioner on political grounds and many of them involved similar charges in different cities across the province.

The petition argued that in several cases, hearing dates were fixed on the same day in different cities, making it impossible for him to appear before multiple courts simultaneously. Therefore, it was requested that all cases be consolidated for convenience.

