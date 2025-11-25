E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Lahore High Court restores Imran’s plea seeking cases’ consolidation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2025
A file photo of PTI founder Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy PTI via X/File
A file photo of PTI founder Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy PTI via X/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday restored a writ petition of incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan seeking consolidation of proceedings of all cases against him.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum allowed an application filed on behalf of the former prime minister, requesting the court to restore a 2023 petition earlier dismissed for non-prosecution.

After allowing the application, the chief justice fixed the hearing of the writ petition for Tuesday (today).

Previously, a law officer had informed the court that a total of 107 cases related to May 9 riots were pending adjudication against the petitioner.

Imran Khan had filed the petition in 2023 before his conviction in Toshakhana reference.

The petition stated that the cases were lodged against the petitioner on political grounds and many of them involved similar charges in different cities across the province.

The petition argued that in several cases, hearing dates were fixed on the same day in different cities, making it impossible for him to appear before multiple courts simultaneously. Therefore, it was requested that all cases be consolidated for convenience.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe