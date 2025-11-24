E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators renew PSL franchise rights for next decade

Dawn Sport Published November 24, 2025
Lahore Qalanadars celebrate winning the HBL PSL X in 2025. — Photo via Instagram/Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalanadars celebrate winning the HBL PSL X in 2025. — Photo via Instagram/Lahore Qalandars
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan Super League (PSL) outfits Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have renewed their franchise rights for another 10 years, the country’s cricket board announced on Monday.

The agreements, finalised at market valuations determined by global audit firm Ernst & Young after what the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) described as a “comprehensive and transparent assessment”, come ahead of the league’s expansion to eight teams from its 11th edition next year.

Lahore Qalandars — the PSL’s most valuable franchise and winners of three of the last four editions under Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi — were among the first to extend their rights.

“It gives me immense pleasure that Lahore Qalandars will continue to stay with its current owners,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement.

“[Qalandars owners] Atif Rana and Sameen Rana have worked extremely hard to turn this franchise into a household name across Pakistan and a reputable brand around the world.”

Peshawar Zalmi, one of the league’s most recognisable brands and champions in 2017, also renewed their decade-long rights on Monday.

Led by owner Javed Afridi, the franchise has cultivated one of the strongest fan bases in the league and was the most-watched team during the last PSL season, said the PCB.

Mohsin lauded Javed’s “commitment, professionalism and passion”, saying his leadership had “played a fundamental role in elevating the Zalmi brand into one of the most dynamic and admired sporting entities in Pakistan”.

“Javed Afridi’s vision has contributed immensely to the growth of the HBL PSL,” he added. “His decision to renew reflects a strong belief in the league’s future potential.”

Sport

Read more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 24, 2025 07:59pm
Let the show begin.
Recommend 0
hasnain sheriff
Nov 25, 2025 07:33am
no comment on the Quetta Gladiators
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe