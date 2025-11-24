E-Paper | March 01, 2026

India’s Hindustan Aeronautics calls Tejas jet crash ‘isolated occurrence’ caused by ‘exceptional circumstances’

Reuters Published November 24, 2025
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas Mark 1A, a light combat aircraft takes off ahead of its maiden flight at HAL Nashik, India, October 17. — Reuters
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas Mark 1A, a light combat aircraft takes off ahead of its maiden flight at HAL Nashik, India, October 17. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd said on Monday the crash of a Tejas fighter jet in Dubai last week was an “isolated occurrence” caused by “exceptional circumstances”, without providing further details.

On Friday, India’s Tejas fighter jet crashed in a ball of fire in front of horrified spectators during an aerial display at the Dubai Airshow.

The Indian Air Force has said it is setting up a court of inquiry to investigate the cause.

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics manufactures the aircraft, which is powered by General Electric engines. Both companies have said they will support the investigation.

Tejas, which means brilliance in Sanskrit, is seen as crucial for India’s efforts to modernise its air force fleet of mainly Russian and ex-Soviet fighters.

The crash, which killed the pilot, dampens New Delhi’s hopes of exporting the home-built jet and leaves it reliant on Indian military orders to sustain its role as a showcase of domestic defence technology.

Such a public loss could overshadow India’s efforts to establish the jet abroad after a painstaking development over four decades, experts have said.

Hindustan Aeronautics said on Monday that the crash will not affect its business operations, financials or future deliveries.

Shares of the company, which were trading three per cent lower since morning, were unchanged after the statement.

World

Read more

Mashoorudeen
Nov 24, 2025 01:05pm
The pilot blacked out
Recommend 0
Adil
Nov 24, 2025 01:22pm
Tejas is not an indigenous Indian jet but uses Israeli aeronautical assistance and engines made by the US. This project started in early 80s and so far delivered around 28 fighter jets for Indian air force but they were never used in May's skirmishes with Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 24, 2025 03:02pm
Joke of the century.
Recommend 0
Utmost
Nov 24, 2025 04:46pm
exceptional circumstances were the presence of J-17.
Recommend 0
Moud
Nov 24, 2025 05:49pm
If the crash of Tejas fighter is due to some technical fault, it may have serious consequences for its future.
Recommend 0
Sameer Kasim
Nov 25, 2025 07:43am
@Adil, They are not stationed at Forward Operating Bases of Indian Air Force facing either China or Pakistan but are used as support craft (?) out of Tamil Nado in Southern India I think. The Indian Air Force knows well their uselessness which is why they are not even flown in their Republic Day parades on 26th January. Still, that doesnt stop modi from trying to sell that dud to Latin, asian and african countries.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe