Malaysia says it plans to ban social media for under-16s from 2026

Reuters Published November 24, 2025
Social media logos are seen through magnifier displayed in this illustration, on May 25, 2021. — Reuters
Social media logos are seen through magnifier displayed in this illustration, on May 25, 2021. — Reuters
Malaysia plans to ban social media for users under the age of 16 from next year, joining a growing list of countries moving to curb access to digital platforms over child-safety concerns.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Sunday that the government was reviewing mechanisms used in Australia and other nations to impose age restrictions, citing the need to shield youths from cyberbullying, financial scams and child sexual abuse.

“We hope by next year that social media platforms will comply with the government’s decision to bar those under the age of 16 from opening user accounts,” he told reporters, according to a video of his remarks posted online by local daily The Star.

The effects of social media on children’s health and safety have emerged as a global concern, with firms such as TikTok, Snapchat, Google and Meta Platforms — the operator of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — facing lawsuits in the United States over their alleged role in fuelling a mental-health crisis.

Australia is set to deactivate accounts registered to users under 16 next month, in a sweeping ban for teenagers that is being closely monitored by regulators worldwide. France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Greece are also jointly testing a template for an age-verification app.

Neighbouring Indonesia announced in January that it planned to set a minimum age for social media users, but later opted for a less stringent regulation requiring tech platforms to filter negative content and enforce stronger age-verification measures.

Malaysia has tightened scrutiny of social media companies in recent years in response to what it says is a rise in harmful content, including online gambling and posts related to race, religion and royalty.

Platforms and messaging services with more than 8 million users in the country are now required to obtain a licence under a regulation that came into effect in January.

ROBIN MITHA
Nov 24, 2025 02:30pm
All countries should consider this along with a ban on sharing images an videos of children . Some level of control i not necessarily a bad thing.
